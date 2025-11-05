‘A Tacky And Revolting Monument To Greed.’ Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair Premieres to 0% On Rotten Tomatoes, As Critics Bemoan The ‘Dreadful’ Legal Drama
No punches were pulled.
Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world, so after getting praise for her acting debut on American Horror Story: Delicate, it was only natural that Ryan Murphy would jump at the chance to collaborate again. The result is All’s Fair, a new legal drama whose first three episodes hit the 2025 TV schedule on November 4, and boy are critics worked up about this one.
Starring alongside Kim Kardashian on All’s Fair (streaming now with a Hulu subscription) are Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor, who play powerful divorce attorneys. So what has the critics calling it “the worst television drama ever made”? What’s so bad that it currently holds a 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes? For Angie Han of THR, it’s the failed portrayal of female empowerment, the stiff and affectless script, and the fact that when you put Kardashian next to better actors, her weaknesses are all the more obvious. Han continues:
Lucy Mangan of The Guardian gives the series so far 0 stars out of 5, calling it “fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible” with a misguided concept of female empowerment, the “worst kissing scenes ever on screen,” and a cast where no one seems to know what they’re doing. Mangan continues:
Alison Herman of Variety points out that in a show that claims to be about female empowerment, only Episode 2 includes a major credit by a female creative — and it’s shared between executive producer Jamie Pachino and co-creator Ryan Murphy. Even with an interesting cast of guest stars, the writers can’t resist humiliating the female characters. Herman concludes:
Ben Dowell of The Times UK also says the show is not as feminist as it thinks it is. The clunky, clichéd writing, the brand name-dropping and “tawdry materialism” make for what Dowell says “may well be the worst television drama ever made.” The critic gives it 0 stars out of 5 and says:
Emily Maddick of Glamour writes that All’s Fair lacks emotion and charm, despite it’s quick pacing and dramatic reveals. It feels “Kardashian-ified,” as if it’s telling us we should aspire to behave like billionaires. Maddick’s review says:
Well, it’s pretty obvious that All’s Fair is not a hit with the critics. As of this writing, the general audience is giving it a much more generous 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it seems that some are finding enjoyment in all of the ridiculousness.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to take a gander at Kim Kardashian’s first leading role, the first three episodes of All’s Fair can be streamed now on Hulu, with one episode dropping each Tuesday through its 10-episode run.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.