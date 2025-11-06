Why Raven-Symoné Still Supports The Cosby Show Despite Bill Cosby's 'Horrific' Allegations

Back in the 1980s, The Coby Show was the most popular show on television, making its creator and star, Bill Cosby, one of the most popular actors in America. Today, however, Cosby’s reputation is something very different, with the comedian having been convicted of sexual assault. While the conviction was ultimately overturned, many have had difficulties reconciling the personal failings with the creative success, but one star of The Cosby Show doesn’t have that problem.

Raven-Symoné began her professional career in 1989 when she debuted on the sixth season of The Cosby Show. In a recent appearance on Jamie Kenney’s Hate to Break it to Ya podcast, the subject of Cosby came up, and the actress made it clear that she keeps her feelings about the man and the show separate, saying…

Separate the creator from the creation. And that’s just where I live. The creation changed America. Changed television.

Separating the art from the artist is an argument that has been made in many cases. Sometimes people become fans of particular works only to discover later that somebody behind those creations held views they disagree with, or perhaps did things either immoral or illegal. Those fans then need to figure out how to square that with the creative work, which they likely still love.

There's little argument that The Cosby Show meant a lot to a lot of people. It did change television, but that didn't stop the Television Academy Hall of Fame from removing Bill Cosby from its ranks. Sometimes the actions of the creator do have an impact on the creation.

Not everybody has found that separating the art from the artist is feasible, and not everybody believes that’s what should be done, but Raven-Symoné does. She’s able to appreciate what The Cosby Show means to people, and what the show meant to the broader culture, while clearly condemning Bill Cosby for his actions. She continued…

He’s also been accused of some horrific things. That does not excuse, but that’s his personal [life]. So personally, keep that there, and then business-wise, know what he did there as well. Like you said, both can live, and I think our culture is right to…don’t do wrong. Don’t do wrong personally. You just can’t do wrong.

Raven-Symoné's feelings echo many of those from others who were also part of the show. A former producer admitted The Cosby Show was likely tarnished in the immediate aftermath of the accusations, but hoped people would eventually be able to appreciate the show on its own merits. Another “Cosby Kid” Keisha Knight Pulliam has said that The Cosby Show was the work of more than one person, and thus the show still deserves its accolades.

This may be one of those situations where there is no right answer, and each person will need to approach the question of the art and the artist in their own way. Many will likely feel as Raven-Symoné does. It’s a difficult enough question to grapple with that not everybody will feel the same.