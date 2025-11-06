While We Wait For The Traitors Season 4, Another Huge Bravo Star Is Rumored To Appear Next Season

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows ever, and in just a few years it's become a wildly popular, Emmy-winning success. Those with a Peacock subscription are anxiously awaiting the forthcoming premiere of Season 4, but it turns out that a major Bravo celebrity is already lined up to join the fun in the fifth season. And honestly, it's some incredile casting.

The Traitors Season 4 has a killer cast, including favorites from the Real Housewives, Survivor, and more. I didn't expect chatter about Season 5's cast to start so early, but a rumor shared by Deuxmoi claims that none other than Lisa Vanderpump will be joining Alan Cumming in Scotland next year. As the source put it:

Whispers from the moores say it's official: Lisa Vanderpump will allegedlyb e joining Season 5 of The Traitors. Apparently she's already picked out her pink trench for the round table and packed enough rosé to make Alan Cumming raise an eyebrow.

Talk about a gag. LVP is reality TV royalty, thanks to her tenure on both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her spinoff Vanderpump Rules. And while she's not a Housewife I wanted on The Traitors, I can't deny that she'd make incredible TV. What's more, she might be used to a world full of deceit thanks to her time on RHOBH.

We should probably take this report with a grain of salt, given that we haven't even gotten into Season 4 of The Traitors just yet. But the casting department clearly knows their stuff, and it's hard to deny that Vanderpump would be great on the competition series. We'll just have to wait and see if this report actually comes to fruition.

The Housewives had had a strong presence in The Traitors since Season 2, to varying levels of success. Atlanta's Phaedra Parks was endlessly quotable during her time in the Castle, while Shereé Whitfield seemed kinda lost. The women were methodically eliminated in Season 3 until just Dolores Catania was left. And while she did end up winning the game, Dolores' gameplay left something to be desired. If she doesn't end up getting murdered, I'm inclined to think that Lisa Vanderpump would be quite astute at the round table. But only time will tell if she's even going to be on the show.

Lisa Vanderpump might be best known for time on RHOBH, but she's done a variety of reality shows including a bunch of spinoffs, Dancing with the Stars, and Trixie Motel. She seems like a natural fit for The Traitors, especially considering how many iconic Housewives have gotten to play the game. Her former cast mate Lisa Rinna is on Season 4, and spoke about how difficult it was to get through some of the physical challenges.

We'll have to wait and see if news about LVP on The Traitors ends up confirmed. First up is Season 4, which is expected to arrive in January as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully we get the latest UK season on Peacock soon.