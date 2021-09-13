Labyrinth
Sarah only has thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth.
Jim Henson Was Very Surprised Labyrinth Wasn't A Bigger Hit
By Mike Reyes
For a film that eventually found its audience years after its release, the failure of Labyrinth at the box office surprised even Jim Henson himself.
A New Labyrinth Movie Is Being Made, Here's What We Know
By Conner Schwerdtfeger
A new Labyrinth movie is now officially in development. Here's everything that we know about the upcoming project.
The Vampire Diaries, Arrow And Other CW Season Finale Dates Set, Labyrinth To Premiere In May
By Kelly West
Labyrinth Miniseries Starring Tom Felton, John Hurt And Jessica Brown-Findlay To Air On The CW
By Kelly West
