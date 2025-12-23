The 15 Best Movies Of 2025, According To CinemaBlend
The staff of CinemaBlend watched a lot of great films this year.
I’m about to blow your mind: the staff at CinemaBlend really loves movies. I know, the idea that a bunch of people who work for an entertainment news website (one with “cinema” in the name) have an affinity for film seems crazy, but it’s true. Totalling all of the new releases that each of us has individually seen since January, the number is over 1,600, and it rises every day. And when you watch as much as we do, you find that there is plenty to appreciate from what is being produced in the modern age of the artform.
Every year, the CinemaBlend staff makes a point of tracking all of the new films we see and judging them from one (awful) to five (perfect) in half point increments – the same as the star rating system in the site’s review section. Any title that has been seen by five or more people is put into consideration for our end-of-year ranking, with view count and vote distribution as tiebreakers… and the end result is below! Without further ado, and with various voices from our team offering thoughts about some of their favorite titles of the year, here are the 15 best movies of 2025, according to CinemaBlend!
#15. If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Average Score: 4.1/5
Mary Bronstein's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is neither an entertaining movie nor a pleasant movie – but it most certainly is a wowing experience. The phenomenal Rose Byrne delivers the greatest performance of her excellent career, and it's stunning how the film continually twists your guts with the protagonist’s palpable and escalating motherhood-induced anxiety.
#14. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Average Score: 4.139/5
Wake Up Dead Man doesn’t sport the same kind of “fun” that writer/director Rian Johnson instilled in his previous Benoit Blanc mysteries, but what hasn’t changed is the filmmaker’s ability to deliver exciting twists and turns via an exciting ensemble of talented stars. It’s a dark tale of religion, greed, and murder that keeps the series’ winning streak going and again has us waiting with bated breath for the next installment.
#13. Superman
Average Score: 4.159/5
How do you build a comic book movie universe in the year 2025? Step one is “ask James Gunn,” because his work on Superman demonstrates that he knows exactly what he is doing. The writer/director does a brilliant job world building with the first blockbuster from the new DC Universe, but more importantly, he also has a great story to tell with the last son of Krypton – with the hero forced to question his identity amid major personal revelations and rising global conflict instigated by the genius egoist Lex Luthor.
#12. The Long Walk
Average Score: 4.167/5
In an atmosphere where a vast majority of movies conclude with a happy ending, I think it is downright healthy to watch movies that leave you feeling like you’ve just taken a sucker punch to the gut, and Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk is arguably the film of the year in that regard. As devastating as the conclusion is, however (and it’s even darker than the Stephen King source material), what you really come away marveling at are the remarkable performances and chemistry between stars Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson.
#11. Bring Her Back
Average Score: 4.188/5
As is well reflected in this ranking, 2025 was a remarkable year for the horror movies, and brothers Danny and Michael Philippou further demonstrated themselves to be key new voices in the genre with Bring Her Back. The film is far darker than the duo’s feature debut Talk To Me (which made our list in 2023), but it’s equally fascinating and even more nightmare-inducing.
#10. Train Dreams
Average Score: 4.188/5
One of the most moving films of the year is also one of the simplest. Clint Bentley's Train Dreams, based on the novella of the same name by Denis Johnson, doesn't feature any hellacious twists or big action sequences; it’s purely the tale of a man in the Pacific Northwest in 20th century America, working to provide for his family as a logger and coping with the hardships that such a life entails. Simple as it may be, however, it’s both entrancing and powerful, with awesome messages about masculinity and grief.
#9. Warfare
Average Score: 4.2/5
As far as visceral cinematic experiences go in 2025, few competed with the power of Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare. Instead of telling any kind of traditional war story, the film is based on Mendoza’s personal experiences in combat and operates by embedding the audience alongside a group of soldiers as they find themselves in violent and desperate circumstances requiring emergency evacuation.
#8. Bugonia
Average Score: 4.214/5
I think it’s fair to say that the entire movie industry would benefit if writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone continued making films together for the rest of their lives. Their collaboration had already yielded the awesomeness of The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds Of Kindness prior to 2025, and Bugonia is their fourth artistic victory as collaborators. It’s bold and weird while also still having something vital to say about our modern world.
#7. Weapons
Average Score: 4.289/5
Writer/director Zach Cregger impressed us in 2022 with the wild surprises of Barbarian, but that was just an appetizer for the epic that is Weapons. The structure of the movie is brilliant (an anthology with stories set up like carefully placed dominos); the characters are all vivid and delightfully damaged; the horrors are shocking; and the ending alone made it one of the most fun big screen experiences of 2025.
#6. Eternity
Average Score: 4.35/5
From Albert Brooks' Defending Your Life to Michael Schur's philosophy-rich series The Good Place, the afterlife has frequently proven to be fertile ground for storytelling, and the CinemaBlend staff has a deep affection for director David Freyne's exploration in Eternity, which finds its deceased protagonist (Elizabeth Olsen) torn between spending the rest of her existence with her first love (Callum Turner) or the man to whom she was married for the majority of her life (Miles Teller).
#5. 28 Years Later
Average Score: 4.35/5
Fans had to wait patiently for decades hoping that we would someday see the continuation of the story from 28 Days Later and the (underrated) 28 Weeks Later. That’s an atmosphere that can create unreasonable expectations – but thankfully, director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland successfully met the challenge. The film is its own special kind of nightmare, with Britain being isolated because of the spreading and evolving Rage virus, but it’s also a powerful coming-of-age drama with an allegory about living in our modern society.
#4. Hamnet
Average Score: 4.375/5
Given the breadth, importance and influence of his work, William Shakespeare is a historical figure whom we principally look back on through the lens of his legendary plays and sonnets – but it’s forever a mistake to forget the humanity of an artist, and that’s precisely what Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet does incredibly well. It brings us into the life of the man as his career takes him away from those he loves most, and it explores the immense tragedy that inspired one of his most iconic works.
#3. The Life Of Chuck
Average Score: 4.389/5
With its strict three act structure, reverse chronology, and collection of linked-but-disparate stories, Mike Flanagan’s The Life Of Chuck is one of the more unconventional movies to be released in 2025 – but its unique qualities let it hit on some powerful universal themes, and it culminates as a life affirming cinematic experience. Another winner from the mind of Stephen King, the film is a beautiful exploration of the impact that each and every one of us makes simply by existing.
#2. One Battle After Another
Average Score: 4.636/5
It’s not every year that one of the greatest voices in contemporary cinema delivers a brilliant blend of revolutionary action film and stoner comedy, but that’s precisely what Paul Thomas Anderson cooked up with One Battle After Another, and it’s hell of a ride. While inspired by a book published 35 years ago, its revolutionary energy is a perfect match for modern zeitgeist, and while it has something to say, it’s also delightfully tongue-in-cheek.
#1. Sinners
Average Score: 4.694/5
There is a very small number of filmmakers and stars in 21st century Hollywood who have the power to make a true blockbuster hit without the benefit of established intellectual property, but Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan flexed big in 2025 with the masterpiece that is Sinners. The story may take place over the course of a single day, but that does nothing to take away from its epic scope – introducing a collection of terrific characters, developing an exciting crime story with the establishment of a prohibition-era juke joint, playing some mind-expanding music, and burning it all down with horrifying vampire action. What more can you ask for from a movie?
What cinematic treasures await us in 2026? We here at CinemaBlend can’t wait to find out, and we hope that all of you reading this will explore alongside us in the new year.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
