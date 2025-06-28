32 Movies And TV Shows In Which A Baby Is The Main Focus

Everybody loves babies, which is why it is no wonder that infantile children have practically become the stars of their own genre on both the big and small screen. Of course, for every movie or TV show that makes raising a baby look like a dream, there are plenty of others that make them look like little nightmarish forces to be reckoned with. We have both kinds in this adorable bundle.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

The Boss Baby (2017)

A popular subcategory of the baby movie genre is the talking baby movie, and one of the most popular examples is the hit DreamWorks Animation movie, The Boss Baby. Based on a short children's book by Marla Frazee, the film stars Alec Baldwin as the voice of a metaphysical business CEO who is accidentally born on Earth and teams up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Miles Bakshi) to stop his company's rival: Puppy Co.

(Image credit: Fox)

Raising Hope (2010-2014)

In its first season, creator Greg Garcia's Fox comedy, Raising Hope, poked fun at itself with a meta joke in which Garret Dillahunt's Burt points out that "TV shows about babies never last more than a year." Yet, this story of a young man (played by Lucas Neff) who discovers he is a father after a woman he had a one-night with ends up on death row defied the odds and lasted four years, thanks to its charming characters, sharp humor, and the audience's interest in seeing the title character grow up.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

To be fair, we never actually do see the eponymous infant from director Roman Polanski's horror movie classic, Rosemary's Baby, but that is likely for the best. In its shocking final moments, Mia Farrow's Rosemary discovers that the child she and her husband, Guy (John Cassavetes), have been trying to have is actually the spawn of Satan.

(Image credit: Jim Henson Productions)

Muppet Babies (1984-1991)

For anyone who wondered what Jim Henson's iconic, felt creations might have looked like in their youth (and animated), Muppet Babies was the show for them. The beloved series followed the adventures of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and others while in the care of the unseen character, Nanny.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

There were some ridiculous things that kids dealt with in '90s movies, such as ransom schemes, which is what Bennington Austin "Bink" Cotwell IV (Adam and Jacob Joseph Worton) becomes a victim of in the John Hughes-penned Baby's Day Out. Of course, the nine-month-old manages to put his kidnappers (played by Joe Mantegna, Joe Pantoliano, and Brian Haley) through the ringer by evading their reach throughout Chicago, one hazardous encounter at a time.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Juno (2007)

Perhaps the Citizen Kane of teen pregnancy movies is the Oscar-winning Juno, from writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman. Elliot Page, in his breakthrough role pre-transition, plays the titular 16-year-old girl, who searches for a couple looking to adopt after a one-night stand with her friend, Paulie (Michael Cera), results in an unwanted child.

(Image credit: Buena Vista)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

A movie you might not have known was a remake is director Leonard Nimoy's Three Men and a Baby, based on the 1985 French film, Three Men and a Cradle. It stars Tom Selleck, Steve Gutenberg, and Ted Danson as three bachelors sharing an apartment whose lives are thrown for a loop when they are forced to take in the infant daughter that Danson's character, Jack, did not know he had.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

Father of the Bride from 1991 is a story about letting go of your children after they grow up, while Part II is a story about becoming a grandparent... and rediscovering parenthood. Steve Martin's George Banks narrates what he endures after discovering that both his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton), and daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), become pregnant around the same time.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Bruce Willis gives one of his funniest performances as the inner voice of an infant named Mikey in director Amy Heckerling's hilarious box office hit, Look Who's Talking. Kirstie Alley stars as Mollie Jensen, whose affair with her married client, Albert (George Segal), results in the birth of Mikey, who finds a father figure in New York cabbie and flight instructor James (John Travolta).

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Rugrats (1991-2004)

One of the longest-running and most beloved animated series to ever air on Nickelodeon was Rugrats, which gave audiences of all ages an inside-look at the highly-imaginative lives of a group of close-knit toddlers. Some of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica, and Susie's adventures even made it to the big screen in movies that also introduced us to Tommy's little brother, Dil, and Chuckie's adoptive sisters, Kimi.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Knocked Up (2007)

After telling a story about losing one's "innocence" in his breakthrough directorial feature, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, writer and director Judd Apatow followed it with a story about what such activity can lead to. The hilarious and heartfelt Knocked Up stars Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl as an unlikely couple who suddenly find themselves about to be parents after a one-night stand.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Good Luck Charlie (2010-2014)

The Duncan Family's youngest daughter may be the title character of Good Luck Charlie, but the central character is her older sister, Teddy (Bridgit Mendler). The Disney Channel original family sitcom follows her struggles to navigate her teen years as she passes what she learns onto her new sister by making videos for her to watch when she reaches her age.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Nine Months (1995)

In director Chris Columbus' Nine Months, Hugh Grant plays a successful child psychologist whose perfect life is uprooted by the unexpected announcement that his long-term girlfriend (played by Julianne Moore) is with child. The comedy traces his struggle to come to terms with this life-changing event and accept the responsibilities of fatherhood.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Baby Boom (1987)

Diane Keaton leads Baby Boom, which was penned by Nancy Meyers and directed by her co-writer Charles Shyers, as a workaholic Manhattan yuppie named J.C. Wiatt. Everything suddenly changes for her when she becomes the sole heir of Elizabeth (Kristina & Michelle Kennedy), who is the orphaned toddler of her cousin.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Raising Arizona (1987)

One of the funniest movies by Joel and Ethan Coen is Raising Arizona, which stars Nicolas Cage as a former convict and his wife, a former police officer played by Holly Hunter. When they discover they are unable to conceive, they decide to take desperate measures, kidnap the infant son of a well-known furniture magnate, and raise him as their own, leading to inevitable consequences.

(Image credit: CJ E&M)

Broker (2022)

Broker is a great Korean movie inspired by a real-life service offered in the country called a baby box, where women can anonymously and safely leave their unwanted children. The film follows two men (played by Song Kang-ho and Gang Dong-won) who steal a baby from the box intending to sell the child themselves, but the unexpected return of the mother (played by Lee Ji-eun) complicates their plans.

(Image credit: Disney)

Honey, I Blew Up The Kid (1992)

What better way to follow Honey, I Shrunk the Kids than with a film that sees the opposite happen? In Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis) figures out how to expand the size of objects with his bizarre invention, but it ends up having a problematic effect on his two-year-old son, Adam (Daniel and Joshua Shalikar).

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Shoot 'Em Up (2007)

A scene from director John Woo's Hard Boiled, in which Chow Yun-fat's hero rescues a newborn from mobsters, inspired writer and director Michael Davis to make Shoot 'Em Up. It stars Clive Owen as a former black-ops soldier who takes on the responsibility of protecting an infant from a ruthless criminal (played by Paul Giamatti).

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

The sequel to the beloved horror-comedy movie, Ghostbusters, ups the ante on the horror with a plot that involves Oscar, the infant son of Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver). He is chosen to be a vessel for the spirit of the powerful 16th-century sorcerer, Vigo the Carpathian, to possess so he can escape the confines of an enchanted painting and be among the living again.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Storks (2016)

The well-received animated comedy Storks takes place in a world in which the myth suggesting the wading bird is responsible for delivering babies to parents is actually true, or at least it was. The film follows a company of storks who have shifted to package delivery, but are forced to revert back to their original duty when they mistakenly receive an order for a child.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Baby Geniuses (1999)

From A Christmas Story director Bob Clark, the family comedy Baby Geniuses is one of the first feature-length films to use CGI to mimic human speech in order to make it appear that the infant characters are speaking. The movie posits the idea that babies are smarter than traditional scientific findings would have you believe, possessing vast knowledge of the universe that adults cannot comprehend and even communicating in a special language only they can understand.

(Image credit: Universal)

Baby Mama (2008)

Former Saturday Night Live cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have made a dynamite comedy duo in several projects outside of Studio 8H, such as Baby Mama. From writer and director Michael McCullers, the comedy stars Fey as a successful, straitlaced business executive who hires an irresponsible and immature woman to be her surrogate mother.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / The Jim Henson Company)

Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth is a classic '80s movie from legendary director Jim Henson starring Jennifer Connelly as a teenage girl whose wish that her infant half-brother would be taken away by goblins actually comes true. In order to rescue him, she must enter the world of a fantasy book she read for her school, where she encounters Jareth, the king of the goblins, played by pop star David Bowie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Baby Blues (2000-2002)

Baby Blues is a popular comic strip following the common struggles of raising a family, as seen through the eyes of Darryl and Wanda MacPherson, that has run in newspapers since 1995. Just five years after its debut, it was adapted into a short-lived animated series that aired on The WB and starred the voice talents of Mike O'Malley and Julia Sweeney.

(Image credit: Disney)

Quints (2000)

The title of the classic Disney Channel Original Movie Quints is shorthand for quintuplets, which refers to a mass of five infant children being born at once. In the film, only child Jamie (Kimberly J. Brown) is overwhelmed by the amount of attention she receives from her parents until the arrival of her five new siblings changes her family dynamic forever.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

We Baby Bears (2022)

The Cartoon Network original series, We Bare Bears, follows the adventures of three furry adoptive siblings named Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear. In 2022, a prequel spin-off debuted, depicting the brothers' shenanigans while they are still cubs searching for a new home in a magical box they use to teleport to different places.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Willow (1988)

Warwick Davis stars in the title role of producer George Lucas and director Ron Howard's Willow as an aspiring magician who becomes the guardian to an abandoned baby with royal blood. The fantasy epic is also one of the best Val Kilmer movies as it stars the actor as a disgraced swordsman whom Willow enlists to help protect the child from an evil queen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Baby Looney Tunes (2002-2005)

If you thought that the Looney Tunes characters were uproarious in their prime, just wait until you see what sorts of hijinks they got up to while in diapers. Baby Looney Tunes is a series aimed at preschool-age children featuring the younger counterparts of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, and plenty more while under the care of Granny.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's Alive (1974)

Parenthood is no picnic, but Frank (John Ryan) and Lenore Davis' (Sharon Farrell) problems in It's Alive are a special case, having inexplicably given birth to a murderous mutant. Writer, director, and producer Larry Cohen's cult favorite creature feature would spawn two sequels, 1978's It Lives Again and 1987's It's Alive III: Island of the Alive, as well as a straight-to-video remake in 2009.

(Image credit: Triumph Films)

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Bob Clark returns to helm a sequel to Baby Geniuses called Superbabies, which follows a group of infants who are not just smart, but specially gifted. They must then use their powers to stop the evil Bill Biscane (co-executive producer Jon Voight).

(Image credit: CBS)

Baby Bob (2002-2003)

As reflected in the Los Angeles Business Journal, in the early 2000s, FreeInternet.com ran a successful ad campaign featuring a talking infant named Bob (voiced by comedian Ken Hudson Campbell). A couple of years later, the commercial mascot became the star of his own sitcom, Baby Bob, in which his parents (played by Adam Arkin and Joely Fisher) try to keep his gift of speech a secret.

(Image credit: Disney)

T.O.T.S. (2019-2022)

T.O.T.S. is an acronym for "Tiny Ones Transport Service." The Disney Channel show follows a pair of delivery birds who care for a group of baby animals.