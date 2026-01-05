Bill Maher Calls Out Hollywood 'Ageism' After The Death Of Rob Reiner, Whom He Interviewed Right Before His Death

Bill Maher is calling out Hollywood, following the death of Rob Reiner, whom he interviewed right before his death. Joining other celebs in reflecting on the loss of the legendary filmmaker, the former Politically Incorrect host zeroed in on what he sees as a much larger and more troubling issue in Hollywood: how even industry icons can find themselves pushed to the margins because of their age.

The comments came during a recent episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast (via TV Insider) , where he spoke with John Stamos about Reiner’s passing and the strange emotional whiplash that comes from losing someone you’d only just spent time with. The HBO mainstay had interviewed the Being Charlie director on the podcast mere months before his murder, making the loss feel especially immediate and difficult to process. The late-night host explained:

It’s always so mind-bendingly weird… You’re with somebody, and then they die. And you’re like, your mind, it’s hard to process. They were just here.

The Religulous lead explained that Reiner’s death has lingered with him in an unusually persistent way, not just because of their personal history, but because of who the late director was in the industry. If you ask Maher, the iconic sitcom actor was far more than just a director; he was also a force of personality whose charisma and presence filled a room. Whether he was directing a set or sitting across the table at dinner, The Wolf of Wall Street star was a standout.

The conversation eventually turned to a frustrating reality Reiner faced late in his career. The sad fact was that despite his decades of moviemaking success, securing funding for new projects wasn’t always possible. The longtime comic suggested he knew exactly why, explaining:

The discussions we had in recent years were about him not being able to get funding… And he’s not the only director of a certain age who’s told me that.

This wasn’t just a sad footnote in the All in the Family icon’s final chapter, but, per Maher, a clear sign of what he sees as a systemic problem in Hollywood. Even a proven storyteller like the Stand by Me filmmaker seemed to have an unspoken expiration date. The Vice executive producer continued:

I was just saying this town is very ageist… And not very nice to people who have done amazing… I mean, he’s got a pretty iconic résumé.

The politically-focused comedian makes a solid point. Reiner’s career includes some of the most beloved and influential films of the past several decades. From the mockumentary groundbreaking This Is Spinal Tap to the legendary romantic comedyWhen Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and Misery, his movies weren’t just box-office successes but also became cinematic touchstones that reshaped pop culture.

Maher’s comments tap into a growing frustration among veteran creatives who feel sidelined in an industry increasingly driven by algorithms, franchises, and youth-focused branding. If someone with Rob Reiner’s track record can’t get a project off the ground, it raises uncomfortable questions about who the system is really built to serve.

Real Time with Bill Maher returns to the 2026 Television schedule for a 24th Season on January 23, 2026. All you need to enjoy it is an HBO Max subscription.