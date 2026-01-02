We Need To Talk About Stranger Things' Finale Epilogue For Dustin And Max, Because There's No Freaking Way

SPOILERS are ahead for the Stranger Things series finale, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not getting over the beautiful finale of Stranger Things, which was among streaming options over New Year’s Eve, anytime soon. After everything these Hawkins kids went through across nearly a decade of television, it was very satisfying to see them graduate from Hawkins High (aside from Eleven, whose fate was left ambiguous by the creators) and play one more game of Dungeons & Dragons together in Mike’s basement before starting their adult lives. However, there are two members of the gang who have somewhat unbelievable fates now that I think about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Detail In Dustin’s Hawkins High History Puts A Dent In His Valedictorian Status

Dustin Henderson having the honor of delivering the valedictorian speech to the class of 1989 was special, and it isn’t surprising in and of itself considering how smart the character is, and how he turned out to be the one to figure out how the Upside Down works. However, remember when Dustin’s GF Suzie straight-up changed his Latin grade manually? If the administration knew about that, he probably wouldn’t have been elected to the position, and may have even had to skip out on graduation!

if suzie didn’t change that spanish grade, dustin would never have been valedictorian #thinking pic.twitter.com/uNxX6GF8fgJanuary 1, 2026

On Twitter user also dug up a screenshot of Dustin’s grades from that scene, and he also had three B’s (along with three A’s) that semester of school. Those are good grades, but not exactly enough to make him the No. 1 in the entire school, right? Then again, the whole town was going through some crazy things with the Upside Down being open, so maybe Dustin just tracked better than everyone else? Or, they found out he practically saved the world and gave him the honor for it. Either way, he’s the perfect choice for what happened during the speech.

Dustin is one of the best people and friend that you’ll ever have. Even on the day he graduated as valedictorian, he chose to honor Eddie. ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/3Lw9sXufhR pic.twitter.com/wKkswAwkPqJanuary 1, 2026

However, he’s not the only Stranger Things character we’re questioning in the graduation scene, either.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And, How The Heck Did Max Graduate On Time?

Then there’s the subject of Max graduating on time. You know, the character who was literally in a coma for nearly two years? How the heck did she catch up and graduate on time? It’s definitely possible if she worked her butt off, and hey, maybe she did so she could get out of Hawkins with her classmates after “Running Up That Hill” from Vecna. As one fan hilariously wrote:

547 absences0.5 GPANo ScholarshipsStraight F’s A BITCH GRAGUATED THO pic.twitter.com/rkz4IsuThJJanuary 1, 2026

Sadie Sink recently talked about how school worked on the Stranger Things set, and it definitely wasn’t your typical hours for a high schooler, so perhaps the creators thought it could happen for Max? However, if we're judging based on the average high school experience, I have a hard time believing she would have walked with her friends.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This wasn't your average high school experience, though. And obviously, these are technicalities we're discussing here. Overall, I loved seeing them all get to graduate, regardless of it not completely making sense.