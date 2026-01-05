The Heated Rivalry Team Caught Wind Of The Fact Miley Cyrus Is Interested, And I Can't Get Enough Of Their Funny Response

Shortly after its premiere for those with an HBO Max subscription, Heated Rivalry joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The book to screen adaptation has been wildly popular, and luckily has been renewed for Season 2. There are all sorts of questions about what might happen when it returns for its sophomore entry, and it turns out that Miley Cyrus is interested in getting involved. And Scott Hunter actor François Arnaud had an A+ response to this viral story.

Heated Rivalry gave queer folks their own smutty series, although it's become a bonafide sensation that's being watched by plenty of folks outside the community. Fans have questions about Season 2, and in an interview with Variety, Cyrus addressed getting involved in the fun, enthusiastically saying:

I’m so in. Book me, get me booked!

Cyrus was specifically asked about bringing one of her songs into Season 2 of Heated Rivalry, and seems down to clown. She recently sang the original song for Avatar: Fire and Ash, and famously sang and acted in Black Mirror (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). So why not lend her talents to the wildly popular LGBTQ+ romance show?

So what does the Heated Rivalry team think of the idea of Miley joining the show? Scott Hunter actor François Arnaud was at the Critics' Choice Awards when Cyrus expressed her interest, and got real about the idea of the pop star/actress lending her talents on the show. He said:

I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for Season 2, but I don’t know if we get Miley budget. I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount.

Points were made. Cyrus is a global pop star with movie and TV experience, so her talents likely don't come cheap. Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has already mentioned that he's not expecting Season 2's budget to get much bigger, which has the potential to put the "Party in the USA" singer out of the running. But if she watches the show and becomes a big fan, maybe she'll reduce her rate and bring one of her songs into the series when it returns to the small screen.

Heated Rivalry was a big point of conversation throughout the Critics' Choice Awards this year, partly thanks to François Arnaud attending and representing for the cast. The show has been viral at least partly thanks to its steamy sex scenes, and was even talked about by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their New Years Eve broadcast. But whether or not Miley Cyrus gets involved for Season 2 remains to be seen.

Heated Rivalry's first season is currently streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max. It's unclear if Season 2 will arrive in the 2026 TV schedule, but anticipation is sky high.