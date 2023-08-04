To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Meg 2: The Trench Ticket

Something is lurking in the water and waiting to strike. Lucky for you, dear readers, Meg 2: The Trench is the type of beast that attacks in the comfort of a theater near you, and with the return of Jason Statham’s big beastie blowout comes another chance to grab onto some 3D-enhanced thrills. Which means it’s time to swim through one of our favorite questions to ponder around here: To 3D or Not To 3D ?

We won’t be discussing how director Ben Wheatley’s movie works as a pure cinematic experience. If you want to see what our own Eric Eisenberg thought of the film, you can head to CinemaBlend’s Meg 2 review . But for those of you who are ready for third dimensional excitement, then slip on your 3D glasses and prepare to dive into these waters with us as we take a look at how much Meg you get for your 3D buck!

Fit Score - 5/5

Oh wow, has it really been that long since I logged The Meg’s To 3D score ?! Five years can surely change a franchise, especially when the usual legacy card doesn’t work in judging whether Meg 2: The Trench is a good fit or not. Judging by the previous score of 26/35, and my own comments on how the first film was “a middling 3D experience,” I can’t say that this sequel is a good fit on previous pedigree alone.

However, I can say that Meg 2 is a way better fit for 3D based on actual execution. This sequel is a vast improvement in how this series actually uses the medium. Lessons were indeed learned, and what results is a movie that’s an absolute blast in terms of its third dimensional prowess.

It's not always a given that a series will consistently incorporate 3D into its future (I'm looking at you, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One). But I'm pleased when something like Meg 2: The Trench comes along and fully understands how to keep 3D in play, with substantial improvements added in as well.

Planning & Effort - 4/5

Fins up to the folks at DNeg for their fantastic work on Planning & Effort when it came to Meg 2: The Trench. It really feels like this team looked at the errors of the past and put in a serious effort not to repeat those mistakes with this next chapter of adapting author Steve Alten’s adventure novels.

With the exception of some minor bumps in the road, you should have a fun time enjoying Megalodons chomping on other creatures and swallowing whole mouthfuls of human tourists. The 3-DNA is strong in this one, as I could imagine watching a scene where Jason Statham impales a Meg in 2D and knowing it’d look amazing in 3D. Having actually seen that scene, and in that very format, that assumption is proven absolutely correct. Which leads to our first round of critiques!

Before The Window - 5/5

Remember the Tyrannosaurus Rex you saw get eaten in Meg 2: The Trench’s trailer ? That scene opens the movie with a rather powerful statement, as we see one of nature’s most iconic predators bested by a Megalodon. Say what you will about that moment, but it’s a pretty shocking open to this creature feature, with blood and water shooting at the audience almost immediately.

That's one hell of an introduction to the movie’s 3D component, making a strong impression in the Before the Window factor. This is a category that can be criminally underused in some films, but Meg 2 is not such a project, as it has so much to share with the audience by throwing things into their metaphorical laps. Again, there’s a scene where Mr. Statham impales a Megalodon, and it includes nice lingering shots of the blade poking out of the creature… and right into your face.

Guns point out at the viewer in a way that’s just as impressive as whenever Optimus Prime would aim a cannon at the screen in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ 3D presentation . That’s a simple factor that many third dimensional enhancements love to employ. This is Meg 2: The Trench though, and that means there are tons of sea creatures, and the jump scares that involve them, that get to float into your field of vision beyond the window.

Beyond The Window - 5/5

Bubbles, my dudes; bubbles in Meg 2 are a fantastic element that help portray the depth of picture in Ben Wheatey’s big follow up. It’s been a pretty big year for aquatic 3D antics, as even The Little Mermaid’s 3D score saw depth under the sea lend a huge hand to its overall score.

And when you’re as underwater as this Megalodon-centric adventure happens to be, that depth can make or break the illusion. Even something as simple as a viewing window or the glass of a diving helmet portrays the proper sort of separation needed to sell what you’re seeing on screen. Plus, the standard separation of characters from their surroundings, and each other, is definitely on display throughout.

Scenes that see Jason Statham’s Jonas Taylor floating in the sea are also pretty amazing, as the effect of the cameras bobbing in and out of waves lends some extra pizazz to those scenes. Capping off the style points in this section is the fact that not only are bubbles used for fun depth perception play, but so are the subtitles. Touches like that really bring home an experience like Meg 2: The Trench, and they tie together rather well with the effects that jump off of the screen.

Brightness Score - 4/5

Both entries in The Meg series have a mix of scenes that take place in broad daylight, as well as in darker settings with colorful accents. Director Jon Turtletaub’s 2018 franchise origin story seemed to have a problem with those daytime scenes in particular, and I’m happy to report that Meg 2 doesn’t have that same problem.

The picture is just a little dim, which is the norm as putting tinted glasses on naturally brings the lighting down a little. While your mileage may vary, as not every theater keeps their 3D equipment properly calibrated, Meg 2: The Trench doesn’t have any major problems making the picture unwatchable.

This is most impressively highlighted in early scenes at the bottom of the ocean, when sharks and other creatures emerge from the gloom in rather menacing fashion. Executed incorrectly, this could have been so dark that you wouldn’t be able to make out the Meg in front of you. But as it stands, you can see right into the gaping maw of these beasts even in the pitch black depths.

Glasses Off Score - 5/5

How blurry is Meg 2: The Trench? It’s so blurry that if you take your 3D glasses off during a scene with subtitles, you really get a feeling for what’s being done. And let’s face it, one of the constant temptations of 3D film viewing is to take those glasses off and look at the blurry image on display. Anyone who’s ever read a 3D comic book can attest to that fact as well.

Blur is strongly present throughout the film, as the usual manipulations draw contrast between specific 2D-looking anchor points and the blurry components meant to stand out. Seriously though, I take my glasses off at random intervals in movies like Meg 2 to make sure that the blur is even still present.

Seeing the subtitles getting in on the fun made my day, as weird as that sounds. Playing around with a component as simple as that shows a degree of real care when putting a 3D presentation together.

Audience Health - 4/5

Unfortunately, there is a little bit of 3D wonk when it comes to some of the action scenes in this thrill ride. Earlier moments where Jason Statham is wrecking shop with a ship full of polluting bad guys move a little too fast, causing the 3D effect to confuse the eye in the midst of the action.

This doesn’t happen often, or to a movie-breaking extent, but at times Meg 2: The Trench does go a little too hard when it comes to some moments of fast paced happenings. Other than that, you’ve got an almost entirely smooth experience waiting for you with this third dimensional treat.

Final Verdict - 32/35

I don’t know if Meg 2 is the most improved leap I’ve seen in a 3D franchise’s efforts, but it’s certainly one of the best. My notes are minor, as there are certain pieces that could be tightened up a little bit. But compared to The Meg’s previous foray into 3D, this new round of mayhem is much more enjoyable to behold. If you’re going to see Meg 2: The Trench, you should definitely see it in 3D to give the whole ride that extra oomph.

Come to think of it, I’d like to make another suggestion to all of you To 3D fans out there. If you’re looking for another double feature in the spirit of Barbenheimer, I’d suggest you not only see Meg 2 in 3D, but follow it with a 3D showing of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Since we didn’t do an official evaluation of that film, I feel the need to suggest that lovingly crafted experience as another must see in 3D.

With all of that on the table, it’s time to close the book on this installment of To 3D or Not To 3D! I’m not quite sure when we’ll all meet again, as the market is still touch and go with what it delivers in this format. So I’ll just leave it at I’ll see you all around when the time comes to put on those glasses and leap eyes first into whatever 3D world comes next. Until then, dear readers!