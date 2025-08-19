What Happened With All The 90 Day: Hunt For Love Singles After The Resort

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Made Her Choice." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: Hunt For Love is drawing to a close on TLC, and while it wasn't the optimistic spinoff I thought 90 Day Fiancé was giving fans, it was an entertaining romp all the same. We've finally reached the point where each veteran cast member announced which single they wanted to move forward with in a relationship, and I'll admit, there were a few surprises.

I've written about how I thought none of the 90 Day singles would end up finding love, but I was wrong. It does seem like quite a few paired up, but what became of the relationship after they left the resort? Here's where things seem to stand right now after what we learned, based on what's on the internet.

Tiffany Franco

Tiffany Franco seemed to form a fast connection with Carlo, but her struggles to find someone who wanted a serious commitment made it seem like she was wasting her time. Fortunately, she found love in the eleventh hour with Rocky, the guy she clicked with on the first day, and announced she was ready to move forward with him now that her time at the resort was over.

There's nothing online to suggest Rocky and Tiffany's time on 90 Day: Hunt For Love developed into anything serious. In fact, Tiffany was recently trolling on Instagram that she was dating Tim Malcolm, so unless they're good at keeping things under wraps, I don't think they are still a thing. They do still follow each other on Instagram, though, so maybe they're still good friends!

Tim Malcolm

Tim Malcolm noted at the top of his speech that he felt like he could've made a connection on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but his ex, Jeniffer Tarazona, showing up put a stop to that. I said the same thing and felt like TLC did Tim dirty by inviting an ex who almost immediately spread rumors about his sexuality and undermined his chances of meeting some of the singles by making a good first impression.

90 Day: Hunt For Love ended with Tim ultimately saying he couldn't find a connection, and that he'd like to return on a season that didn't feature his ex-girlfriend. I wouldn't mind seeing him again, if only because I'd love to see him feel comfortable and confident enough to try making a connection with someone next time around.

Cortney & Colt

Cortney Reardanz and Colt Johnson's relationship was quite a bizarre one, which ended with a pretty wild tragedy. Colt ended up needing to leave the resort after re-breaking his leg, and she went with him to the hospital. While she initially went in expecting she'd leave 90 Day: The Last Resort in a relationship with Usman Umar, she ultimately decided to pursue something with Colt and invited him to move into her parents' home.

As CinemaBlend previously reported, Cortney and Colt's relationship was short-lived. Insiders alleged that Colt lived with Cortney and her family for a time, but was ultimately kicked out when it was discovered he was cheating on her. If that's the case, I do wonder if she regretted not sticking with Usman.

Usman Umar

Usman was trying his best to win Cortney's heart, but Colt's injury ended up being something he couldn't come back from. He became a little obsessive about the amount that she cared about her friend's injury, and frankly, it hurt his chances of leaving 90 Day: Hunt For Love with her by his side.

As of writing, it doesn't appear that Usman Umar is romantically involved with anyone who was a part of the resort-based spinoff. That said, he always seems to find his way back to the 90 Day world every few seasons, so I wouldn't be surprised if we learn about a new romance for him soon.

Chantel Everett

Chantel had the most unique experience of anyone in 90 Day: Hunt For Love, as she had a romantic encounter shortly before leaving to film the spinoff. As she mentioned in confessionals, she had a romantic encounter with one of her friends, and after being with a woman for the first time, she began to question her sexuality.

Ultimately, Chantel decided to pursue a relationship with her friend back home, who we later saw was named Ashley. A glance at her recent posts on Instagram shows a lot of likes from Chantel and some comments, so I would wager they're a couple, if not incredibly close friends.

Rob Warne

90 Day: Hunt For Love was supposed to be a fresh start for Rob Warne, fresh off his marriage with Sophie Sierra ending. He was certainly popular at the resort, getting attention from Elise Benson and Jeniffer Tarazona pretty early on. When it came time for him to pick, he talked about how he ultimately fell for Jeniffer and was ready to see where it went from there.

Unfortunately for Rob, Jeniffer wasn't feeling the same vibe. He was good enough for a hookup when she wanted to make Cole Anderson jealous, but she didn't see any long-term potential in a relationship. Rob was understanding and at least felt that if he could make a connection with someone at the resort, then he had the confidence to try again outside of the show.

Jeniffer Tarazona

Jeniffer came in hot on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, immediately feuding with her ex-boyfriend Tim, and causing a love triangle feud between Rob and Cole. So much of this season revolved around whether or not Rob and Jeniffer had sex (they did), and if Cole would still date Jeniffer knowing she did it after they fought.

Viewers got their answer in the episode, as Cole flat-out told Jeniffer he was ready to start the K1 visa process and bring her to the United States, and see how a relationship between them would work. Jeniffer ultimately picked him over Rob for that reason, though it doesn't seem like that relationship has gone anywhere unless they're both hiding the details from social media.

Elise Benson

Elise was one of the only newcomers on 90 Day: Hunt For Love that received meaningful screen time, and it feels like she has a future appearance coming in another spinoff. After a quick romance with Rob Warne that flamed out, Elise began to spread her wings and became one of the first newcomers to try to romance someone at the resort who wasn't already a legacy 90 Day Fiancé cast member.

That move paid off as Elise seemingly won Carlo's affection away from Tiffany. Elise did seem willing to stick with Carlo after he selected her during the ceremony, but didn't appreciate hearing him repeat lines Tiffany said he'd previously used on her. In short, I'm not too surprised I don't see Carlo on her social media, though she could be just playing coy.

Catch the bulk of 90 Day: Hunt For Love on HBO Max, and of course, be ready for the tell-all portion as the season starts to close out Sunday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Expect two-hour episodes for the rest of this season, and get ready for some drama as Shaun Robinson touches base with this cast.