Even If You've Seen Superman In IMAX, You Haven't Really Seen It Until You See It In 4DX

Warning: There may be spoilers for James Gunn’s Superman, but they’re necessary to sell how awesome this is in 4DX.

DC Films takes its place on the pop culture stage as the 2025 movie Superman is here to give the world hope. Not only is it a really good introduction to the story of DCU: Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, it’s also just a fantastic return to what makes Clark Kent and his alter ego a paragon of optimism and decency.

Sorry, I know I’m starting to sound like the Superman review here, and that’s something you can partake in elsewhere. Those of you who know my premium format bias and/or read the headline above know what we’re really here for. With the usual limited window for 4DX presentation being what it is, I need you to see this movie in this format, as it’s another entry to one of the best examples of why such an emerging format matters.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC)

Superman Was Filmed For IMAX, So Don’t Ignore That

I am not disrespecting my beloved IMAX, the first premium format obsession I ever developed. Back when Superman Returns was in IMAX with “select 3D scenes,” I made the drive to my nearest location and ate it up. So when confusion about Superman’s “Filmed for IMAX” status started cropping up, I felt that in my heart.

I’m definitely not telling you to cancel those tickets if you’ve already scooped them up, especially on opening weekend. That being said, you absolutely owe it to yourself to see Superman in 4DX - and we’ll run through the reasons why.

If you want the short, short version of why you should prioritize this format for your next screening, without spoilers, it’s because it enhances the experience of the picture itself. Just like F1’s top-tier 4DX ride, actually feeling the adventures of Superman kicks things up a notch.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

You Will Believe You Are Superman (And Krypto) In 4DX

When Superman: The Movie headed to theaters in 1978, one of its most iconic taglines was “You will believe a man can fly.” Almost 50 years later, the crowd needs a little more razzle-dazzle than that to walk in the door, and Superman’s trailer definitely provided that boost. That’s only the start of it, as the 4DX version of this DC comic adventure lets you feel positively Kryptonian.

Right from the start, when we see David Corenswet’s Man of Steel crash into the snow, we feel his struggle. However, we also feel the manic energy of Krypto - and his attacks of both love and defense. Supes in particular is a triumph of 4DX formatting, as the water effects are put to good use as he flies to and from the Fortress of Solitude.

As for the motion seating, you won’t only fly. You will be thrown around, crash into the ground, and spin in mid-air, which is the perfect time for me to remind you all to check 4DX’s safety guidelines before heading to the theater.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

4DX Strobe Lights And Air Cannons Are Back, Baby!

If you read my Jurassic World Rebirth 3D/4DX review, or any of my more recent evaluations of 4DX, you’ll know that strobe lighting and seat-mounted air cannons have been absent. Imagine my delight when I felt the air rush past my head again whenever someone fired a gun, and specific cues triggered the strobe lights as part of the action.

The Fortress of Solitude assault launched by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Angela “The Engineer” Spica (María Gabriela de Faría) showcases both of those effects rather nicely. Another one of those trailer-ready sequences we’ve seen time and again, feeling it actually take place is something entirely different. That’s also thanks to a huge component that gives this movie three of its four “Ds” in the name: the 3D visuals!

(Image credit: DC Studios)

James Gunn’s Premium Format Track Record Continues To Impress

My friends, we need to take a trip back in time to 2014. Young indie horror/comedy filmmaker James Gunn was promoting Guardians of the Galaxy’s premium format, and that led to what feels like a typical behind-the-scenes featurette. I reject that notion, as the video I’m sharing below is one I think has helped define his career as a blockbuster storyteller:

Guardians of the Galaxy Featurette - IMAX (2014) - James Gunn Marvel Adventure HD - YouTube Watch On

Mr. Gunn has always been a premium format fan, and his work throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe proves that. Most recently, the exemplary 3D presentation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the most recent example of how the director and his team continue to give us the most bang for our buck.

Even with the usual issues with brightness, the clarity and projection of various visual effects are positively sparkling. Depth of field is also very sharp, especially with facial details and crowds. Then again, I wouldn't expect any less from the team that let me stare into Rocket Raccoon's pain as I wept behind those polarized shades.

Superman is no exception, as it continues to prove that James Gunn hasn’t lost his premium exhibition touch, providing spectacular 3D that matches the energy of the 4DX package it goes hand in hand with. I could practically imagine him sitting in a 4DX auditorium, giving notes on how one Ultraman punch should be lighter, the water effects should be dialed up a notch, and the 3D on Krypto’s snarl towards Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) needs to project more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Has Owned 4DX This Year, And The Competition Needs To Take Notice

I’ve banged this drum twice before in the 2025 film market, and I’m going to do it again. You see, back in the day, Warner Bros. became one of the earliest adopters of IMAX conversions, becoming a key strategy to boosting a movie’s profile. In a year where Superman, F1, and even Sinners’ glorious 4DX-perience have made good movies even better, that’s another tradition that continues to be well served.

That’s not to say that other studios haven’t done fantastic things in format. Universal Pictures’ efforts on The Wild Robot and Wicked in 3D/4DX are still prime examples of dropping the crowd into the action. Plus, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and 28 Years Later have done some really impressive things.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures; & Amblin Entertainment)

It all adds up to one takeaway I hold close to my film fan heart: 2025 is 4DX’s year as an emerging format, with Warner Bros. leading the charge. (You could even stretch that assumption back to last summer, when they co-produced Twisters with Universal.) The playing field is ripe for competition, which is kind of funny considering Superman’s arrival in the DC Universe usually means all sorts of heroes and villains will come out of the woodwork to challenge him.

I can’t wait to see and feel what happens next, and if that doesn’t hype you up to revisit the Last Son of Krypton in 4DX, then that’s ok. Just know that I Know What You Did Last Summer’s legacy-quel might be taking over a good number of showings, as that R-rated horror/thriller is also set to hook audiences with this format’s charms.