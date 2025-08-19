How Netflix's Extraction Spinoff Keeps Getting Good News

Fans of the Extraction films starring Chris Hemsworth got some good news about the franchise earlier this year, although not in the form of a continuation in the form of Extraction 3. A television spinoff is happening to expand the world of the films, and there are finally some casting updates beyond Omar Sy as leading man. Game of Thrones vet Natalie Dormer landed a role, just days after another star was announced.

Dormer will be a series regular on Extraction, according to Deadline, to play the leader of a private military contractor by the name of Clayton Wisper. This will be Dormer's second project for Netflix, although it's a safe bet that working on the series will be a lot more intense than her voice work on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. (The Dark Crystal show was cancelled in 2020.)

The actress is likely still best known for portraying Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones, with Dormer's character actually in more episodes than heavy-hitters like Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley).

(Image credit: HBO)

Netflix describes the project as an "action thriller" following a mercenary on a risky mission in Libya to rescue hostages, stuck between killers and factions at war. It won't be all action, however, and the story unfolding as a TV show rather than a movie means that there will be more time for character development than could happen in either of the films.

The spinoff comes from showrunner, executive producer, and writer Glen Mazzara (known for shows like The Walking Dead and The Shield), with the Russo Brothers of MCU fame on board as executive producers.

While the Extraction show certainly won't be ready in time for a premiere in the 2025 TV schedule, there's more encouraging news about the progress so far. Boyd Holbrook has been cast to play an Extraction team leader named David Ibarra, according Deadline, as a series regular.

Like Dormer, Holbrook has worked on Netflix productions before, including Narcos opposite stars like Wagner Moura, The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal, and Andor's Diego Luna. More recently, he wrapped his time as part of The Sandman cast with the series finale in July.

Natalie Dormer and Boyd Holbrook star opposite The Killer and Jurassic World: Dominion's Omar Sy, who was the only cast member confirmed when the Extraction spinoff was announced in early 2025. (Sy also has Netflix credits to his name with three seasons of Lupin.)

Now, if you're a fan of the Extraction films (both of which are available streaming now with a Netflix subscription), you may notice that I'm not listing Chris Hemsworth or any other names from the movies. At the time of writing, it's not clear how closely tied the show will be to the stories of Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), if at all.

For now, you can always revisit the two movies streaming on Netflix, and keep your eyes peeled for any more casting news to come out of the show in the weeks to come.