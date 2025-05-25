To 3D/4DX Or Not To 3D/4DX: Buy The Right Lilo And Stitch Ticket

For some the moment that Lilo & Stitch arrived on the 2025 movie schedule was something to fear. Meanwhile, others have been awaiting the live-action take on Disney’s 2002 classic, and have accepted the film in their own way.

Thankfully, I fall into the second bucket, which means that I get to focus on one of my favorite questions to ask: To 3D or Not To 3D ? Oh, but that’s not all my friends. Much as popcorn pairs well with soda, the 3D format has a friend in 4DX - which was also present for this screening.

So if you want the standard Lilo & Stitch review , we’ve got you covered. But if you’re a premium format fan, a representative of the United Galactic Federation, or someone who wants to learn more about Earth people’s obsession with the movies, consider yourselves Ohana and stick around!

Overall Fit Score - 4/5

For the most part, the comparative experiences we’ve seen in the Disney live-action remake space have been so-so. In fact, I remember Aladdin’s 3D not being particularly fresh, and there were a lot of problems with the brightness in The Little Mermaid’s 3D variant . It’s for those reasons that I’m kind of sad I missed out on the recent Snow White 3D/4DX adventure, as that may have been a more direct comparison for what we’re working with here.

But even with Lilo & Stitch standing on its own, the fit is certainly promising. With a cute and fluffy alien experiment wreaking havoc in Hawaii, 3D locks into that piece of the puzzle rather well. And when it comes to the 4DX, character movement and rides in various modes of transportation take on a new edge. Not to mention that latter half is calibrated so there’s tons of sensory thrills, while also being totally family friendly.

Overall Planning & Effort - 4/5

Fitting into the format is one thing, but actually executing in a way that adds to the experience is another. And thankfully, the level of Planning & Effort on Lilo & Stitch is on the same level as the fit presented. On the 3D side, the good folks at both DNEG and SDFX have contributed their time to creating a third-dimensional enhancement to the picture that plays really well.

While there are some traditional trouble spots on both sides of the hybrid house, the enhancements work to add something different. The end result is a bit restrained, but it's also not a waste of time, and that may be part of keeping this Hawaiian roller coaster ride accessible for all audiences. (We'll talk more about that in the 4DX section, for sure.)

3D Before The Window - 4/5

While director Dean Fleischer Camp’s new take on Lilo & Stitch has made its fair share of changes, such as removing the blasters Stitch is carrying upon landing on Earth, the Before the Window factor doesn’t suffer. I think there was an opportunity to further push objects out into the audience, especially with scenes of natural Hawaiian splendor showing off beautiful waves.

The intergalactic weaponry that is present does stick out rather well. So do smaller moments like when Lilo (Maia Kealoha) points to a constellation of glow-in-the-dark stickers on her ceiling.

Reflecting on how the grand scheme of 3D filmmaking used to fall short in this aspect on a regular level, the product shown in Lilo & Stitch is flashy enough. Especially in moments where you feel like a hubcap is flying towards your head.

3D Beyond The Window - 5/5

Here’s where those Little Mermaid comparisons really start to come into focus, as both the Beyond the Window and Brightness scores are pumped up by how this picture handles the subject of water. Now, without any spoilers, those of you who know this Disney classic know that water plays a huge role in Lilo and Stitch’s journey together.

The Beyond the Window factor is particularly excellent when depicting the life aquatic, as seeing our characters swimming through those blue waters is a gorgeous sight to see. In particular, the early scene where Lilo feeds Pudge, as well as some third-act scenes of water-based peril, are well-suited to the 3D medium.

And whether our characters are on dry land or catching waves, there’s a clean and crisp visual separation between characters and their environments. Which, again, really gets to show off under the sea, or in moments where Stitch is confined in various vessels of containment, just waiting to be broken.

3D Brightness Score - 3.5/5

Folks, let this be a reminder to you that not all 3D experiences are created equal. If you go to enough glasses-required viewing experiences, you’d be able to determine which theaters maintain their equipment between traditional and premium showings, and which do not.

Considering I went to the first morning show of Lilo & Stitch, which came after a showing of Mission: Impossible 8 in 4DX the night before, there may have been some calibration issues. I’m not so sure, because this theater typically presents its 3D films a bit dimmer, which made watching films like Wicked in 3D and 4DX a bit of a challenge.

But even with all of that in mind, I have to say that this Disney live-action translation beats The Little Mermaid by keeping things really clear and clean in the underwater portions. This further proves that Brightness is perhaps the greatest case of a factor where all of the P&E in the world won't make up for how your picture is exhibited.

3D Glasses Off Score - 4/5

Admit it: you’re going to cry at some point during Lilo & Stitch. Between some of the classic tear-jerking beats and some fresh twists that operate in a more grounded picture, it’s a fait accompli. That means you’ll be taking your 3D glasses off a little more often than usual, which leads to observing the levels of blur that make the total stereoscopic picture possible.

For Lilo & Stitch, things are pretty much standard. Tons of blur in wide shots, as well as background elements that aren’t in focus, which leaves characters or objects in the foreground to be the 2D anchor point. While it seemed like there was a little more 2D at work in some scenes than others, it’s light years away from repeating Sherlock Gnomes’ practically flat 3D conversion. So it’s still a solid win.

4DX Water Effects: 3.5/5

Jumping over to our 4DX criteria, you may want to break out that Moana 2 To 3D/4DX evaluation , as I think some of the same highs and lows were present here as well. We get some pretty well-timed water effects in Lilo & Stitch, and I can safely say that the effort shown here is definitely an improvement. We get to feel moments of rainfall and splashing at the beach, as well as a sneeze that means more than you’d ever think a sneeze would in a film.

But while there could have been more, I will caveat my score by saying that this is probably another factor that was restrained for the sake of sensory-friendly viewing among families. That’s a consideration that’s always prudent with a big tentpole like this.

4DX Scent Effects: 1/5

The scent factor in 4DX has, once again, let me down. I know it’s not a major piece of the puzzle, but I’m still waiting for someone to tune their film to use this aspect in a more impressive manner. Alien: Romulus, you once again remain the high bar in this field.

4DX Light/Air/Smoke Effects: 3/5

I feel like the light. Air, and smoke effects in some movies are held back by how scenes are cut. Don’t get me wrong, outdoor scenes in Lilo & Stitch still have some decent wind flowing through the auditorium, and there’s a little smoke included in the proceedings as well, but neither of those factors are as present as they could have been.

The same goes for the strobe lighting effects, which I feel have fallen in prominence through my further delving into the 4DX format. We do get cool breezes and some light flashes during the firing of laser pistols throughout, but the combined experience is a bit middle of the road. (Blame Transformers One and Alien: Romulus for spoiling me in this respect.)

4DX Motion Effects: 5/5

If you’d doubted that Lilo & Stitch was going to take advantage of the motion effects in 4DX, allow me to put that notion to rest. What I consider to be the bread and butter of this format, the movement of the seats in the auditorium, is definitely spirited and well-synchronized to what you’re watching on screen.

But what sets this movie apart from most others is the characters of Stitch and Pleakley (Billy Magnusson). Fans who want to feel like Experiment 626 will be in luck, as every time he engages his environment, your seat is along for the ride as well.

Meanwhile, the United Galactic Federation’s “Earth expert” gives us a moment of physical comedy, in which getting used to the legs of his human disguise makes the viewer feel just as awkward, but appropriately so. And yes, scenes based in spaceships and other vehicles are so much fun ,you're going to want Disney Parks to open a new Stitch attraction.

Overall Audience Health - 5/5

There are no major 3D or 4DX patches of wonkiness, which ties together the theme of Disney wanting its new live-action remake to play as broadly as it can. While you should definitely check out the 4DX safety guidelines to make sure that younger audience members can partake, there isn’t anything specifically worrisome present.

Final Verdict: 42/55

While Lilo & Stitch doesn’t have an IMAX release to compare, I’m confident in saying that this remake is something that benefits from 3D and 4DX conversion. Chalk this up as another good one for beginners, as this picture balances sensory thrills with a restraint that makes sure the younger members of your ohana aren’t left behind or forgotten.

Thank you, as always, for joining me here in the To 3D or Not To 3D lab, as it’s such a joy to talk about how premium moviegoing can give you more bang for your buck. And if you’ve been missing the more experimental write-ups we’ve been doing, like my account of surviving Final Destination Bloodlines’ 4DX Death Chair, then don’t forget to keep those palate cleansers in mind as well.

As for our next hybrid format title on the docket, check back with us on or around June 13th, when How to Train Your Dragon takes flight in 3D and 4DX! Which means that when/if I check out Ballerina in 4DX, it'll be in a less comprehensive, but nevertheless fun context. Until then, my friends!