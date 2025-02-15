To 3D/4DX Or Not To 3D/4DX: Buy The Right Captain America: Brave New World Ticket

Friends, patriots, premium format enthusiasts - we’re back. It’s been a while since we’ve ventured into either the world of To 3D or Not To 3D or 4DX evaluations, but let’s be honest - did you really see Flight Risk in 4DX? No, seriously, was it good? Did I miss something? It doesn’t matter at this point because we’ve reunited to talk about the next chapter of the upcoming Marvel movies .

You could even say we’re facing a new world order, at least that would be true if Captain America 4 hadn’t changed its title. What hasn’t changed is our desire to answer the question of whether or not the premium offerings for Anthony Mackie’s first flight as the new Cap are worth the extra money.

If you want to know about the film as an experience, you can check out Eric Eisenberg’s Captain America: Brave New World review ! However, it’s time to put on those 3D goggles and take flight with Sam Wilson, as we find out if this brave new world is a premium spectacle worth your on-screen taxpayer dollars.

Overall Fit Score - 3/5

While this may be our first MCU 3D/4DX evaluation, this franchise is no stranger to either format. Unfortunately Deadpool & Wolverine’s 3D review was written before I started covering the 4DX format - otherwise I’d have more personal background on the matter.

However, trailers for Brave New World previously demonstrated the promise this film held in format. Now that I’ve experienced it firsthand, I'm kind of surprised how the film barely crosses the line into being a positive fit for 3D and 4DX.

Sure, the usual Marvel Studios thrills are present here, but just as the story mashes up the themes of political intrigue and superpowered conflict, the end result isn't quite as balanced. Pedigree aside, this is a weird case of an "OK" 3D/4DX fit, which is due to the overall product.

Overall Planning & Effort - 3/5

Planning & Effort mean everything when it comes to executing on the promise of a movie such as Captain America: Brave New World. And once again, we have SDFX Studios, the 3D workhorse of the MCU, to thank for the stereo conversion effort on display.

Honestly, I hope the reason the fourth Cap adventure doesn’t pop as well as it should in 3D is because the company is hard at work getting the premium release of Thunderbolts* just right. I don't say that as mere point of snark, because I know that the teams working to convert the Marvel movies are probably working so close together on individual releases that something's gotta give. Also, I won't lie, May's MCU offering looks like it's more suited for these premium formats.

The same could be said for the 4DX factor, which, excluding the Audience Health factor, suffers losses across the board. That comes from the mixed bag of features that, when they’re in play, make for a fun ride. However, as I often do when it comes to comparing how motion is used in a 4DX adventure, measuring Brave New World against Twisters’ wild 4DX ride causes this picture to pale in comparison.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

3D Before The Window - 2/5

What’s Captain America best known for besides being a moral paragon in a world of frightened politicians? If you said “that sweet vibranium shield,” then congrats - you win! Unfortunately, that’s one of the aspects of Brave New World’s 3D conversion that doesn’t quite stick out as much as it should.

Seeing as you could guarantee that sort of thrill present in the opening logo to every Marvel Studios film, that thrill being absent is glaring. This sort of gaffe is akin to if Moana 2’s 3D presentation flattened her oars, which thankfully didn’t happen. Though I will say, the moment where Giancarlo Esposito unloads his revolver in the middle of a fight was well played.

As for the rest of the picture, there’s some decent finger pointing, gun aiming and vehicles protruding out of the screen here and there. Yet the more I think back to Captain America: Brave New World’s third-dimensional enhancements, the more I walk away with the opinion that it’s surprisingly flat for a premium presentation of an MCU movie.

3D Beyond The Window - 3/5

The good news in the Beyond the Window field dealing with picture depth is that Marvel’s latest doesn’t totally mess things up. There’s some rather sharp delineation between crowds full of characters, as well as separating people from their background environments.

In the grand scheme of Captain America 4, the various functions where President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) is speaking in front of a crowd are the sections that this aspect shines brightest. Sadly, in keeping with the rather flat picture presented throughout, the depth of picture never feels like you could fall into the image in front of you.

One scene I was hoping to see that level of detail in is the climactic battle between Sam Wilson and his boss in his Red Hulk form. That fails to ever become a part of the full formula that makes up this premium format, though it could have been a lot worse. (See the infamous 3D version of Sherlock Gnomes.)

3D Brightness Score - 3/5

At this point, you’re probably expecting any 4DX-enhanced 3D screening to be in the middle of the road for brightness. That’s partially thanks to your mileage varying due to varied qualities of maintenance of 3D projectors. But in my own bespoke case, I think the location I frequent in my home market is just genuinely dim when it comes to showing 4DX movies - especially in the hybrid premium format.

You can still see things pretty clearly, and it’s not like you’re staring at opaque mud during night scenes. Also, daytime action has the usual grey visual fog that wafts in front of you while wearing those 3D glasses. Which happens to be a good segue into the next piece of the 3D puzzle.

Glasses Off Score - 3/5

This is usually an easy win for 3D movies, as the more blur there tends to be, the more manipulation is present. You’re definitely not looking at a standard 2D picture with Captain America: Brave New World, but I did notice a recurring pattern of seemingly flat components, with the potential for minor blurring present.

As for the end credits, it’s a mix of 3D main on end titles, with the body of the credit roll being flat, only to go back to 3D for the post-credits scene. Which, honestly, I would have let that scene being in 2D slide, as it’s just a conversation.

(Image credit: Eli Adé / Marvel)

4DX Water Effects: 4/5

As I’ve noticed in recent premium hybrid presentations, if the 3D is off, then you might be able to count on the 4DX factor to carry the overall result. Going by the water effects presented in Captain America: Brave New World, we’d look like we’re off to a good start.

There aren’t many scenes where you’re doused in liquid at a participating theater near you, but there’s a surprisingly wide range of uses that accompany director Julias Onah’s MCU entry. During that huge Red Hulk setpiece, you’re sprinkled with what feels like a single drop as dirt being kicked up from the White House grounds is flying towards the camera. So to be able to pull that off absolutely gave me something to talk about.

But perhaps the MVP of the Water section of this 4DX product is a scene towards the end in which Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) is in peril, involving a last minute save that prevents him from crashing into the ocean. The exact moment of safety uses a good sprinkling of water, and some air, to pull off a well done accent piece.

4DX Scent Effects: 1/5

I’m tired of the scent palette for 4DX seeming to be limited to acrid bug spray, dirt and vegetation in the jungle, or nothing. Captain America 4 doesn’t use this effect all that much, and when it does, it’s only that first note mentioned being used to signify everything from a corroding car battery to explosive wreckage.

4DX Light/Air/Smoke Effects: 3.5/5

The combined package of light, air and smoke can add quite a bit to the atmosphere of a 4DX showing when done right. If there was one factor I’d expect Anthony Mackie’s high flying soldier to take advantage of in this half of the program, it’d be the huge fans that are mounted on the side of the theater.

Much like the strobe light effect, which was sparingly used when in Samuel Sterns’ secret laboratory, those fans didn’t get much of a workout. Remember that moment where Joaquin Torres almost crashes into the ocean? To my recollection, the fans weren’t even on at that point; although the air section doesn’t totally crash out thanks to tons of gunfire being represented by the cannons mounted to the head and foot rests.

On the more positive side, the smoke effects kind of stole the show with Captain America: Brave New World. That specific segment, while concentrated at the front of the auditorium, felt like it was used more than it has been in a while.

4DX Motion Effects: 3/5

This should have been the slam dunk of the movie, especially when Captain America’s latest front loads you with a wide range of seat movement. Starting with an impressive drop in by Sam Wilson, the first action sequence provides some big ticket excitement, capped off by the seat poking the left side of your back - symbolizing the knife that Cap’s fight partner tries to stab him with.

Other than some car scenes that provide the usual swaying, and an incredibly subtle rocking during a limo based scene, the motion effects are another on-and-off part of this affair. So if you’re feeling the need for speed, pace yourself, because the third act fight over Celestial Island is really the star of the show. Everything else is just ok, even the slight rocking in a top secret third act location.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Overall Audience Health - 5/5

Honestly, you’re not going to feel much of anything with Captain America: Brave New World’s 3D or 4DX components. Even the most top flight of experiences tend to avoid rocking the boat too hard, so this mid presentation scores another easy win.

Final Verdict: 33.5/55

The words "aggressively ok” come to mind when summing up Captain America: Brave New World’s hybrid premium experience. So if you’re looking for something to throw your money towards that’s outside of the ordinary, this MCU entry is technically “Filmed for IMAX.” That might be the better option at this point, but if you do spring for 3D/4DX, it’s not a total waste of time, just more of a disappointment that falls short of the mark.

Which brings us to the end of this latest To 3D/4DX evaluation! Fingers crossed we’ll see each other again next month, as Mickey 17 is the next movie that’s on deck for a 4DX-only experience. And if the trailer shown before Captain America 4 is any indication, the water effects are going to be fun, as it feels like Mickey is spitting blood right at your face! Until then, dear readers.