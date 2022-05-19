'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Interviews With Allen Leech, Laura Carmichael And More
By Mike Reyes , Katie Hughes published
Watch CinemaBlend's exclusive interview with the 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' cast and creator.
The entire cast returns to the English countryside in “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” and CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes got the privilege of discussing all of the behind-the-scenes details with stars Allen Leech, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt and Phyllis Logan, as well as Creator Julian Fellowes. Watch as they dive into filming a movie within a movie, the excursion to the South of France, and what they’d like to see in “Downton Abbey 3,” should it happen.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:11 - The ‘Downton Abbey’ Stars Discuss The Days That Were Harder To Film Than Expected
03:39 - The Two Classic Characters ‘Downton’s' Creator Gave More Screen Time In ‘A New Era’ And Why
05:56 - The 'Downton Abbey 3' Ideas The Cast Want To See Happen
07:34 - Outro
