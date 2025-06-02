I Know Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Is Going To Be Emotional, But The First Footage Had A Surprise Moment I Didn't Expect

There are some sequels fans just want to dive into as soon as possible, but I don’t think Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is one of them. At least, that’s my subjective opinion about this upcoming 2025 movie schedule entry, because it’s going to bring creator Julian Fellowes’ iconic British drama to a resounding close. Now the first footage has finally released to the public, I’m doubling down on my feelings, as it features an emotional scene with a typically stoic member of the Crawley family that feels sure to bring the house down.

So what is the scene in Focus Features’ upcoming drama? It's one where Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) plants a kiss on one of those very recognizable front walls. After all of the ups, downs, and everything in-between experienced in that stately manor, the teaser continues to sum it all up in a phrase we’ve seen since Downton Abbey 3’s poster reveal: “It’s time to say goodbye.”

I just don't want to.

Knowing that full well as I went into this trailer, I still got caught up in beautiful little glimpses of Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) showing up to an event dressed in her finest, the return of Julian Levinson (Paul Giamatti) being marked by his trademark ebullience, and a bunch of the family showing up to a horse racing event. And then came that moment where the Paddington franchise star bid farewell to his familial home.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale requests your presence in theaters, on September 12th.

