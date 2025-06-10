I Adore This Sweet Story About Giving Maggie Smith Her 'Favorite Day On a Set' Ever While Filming Downton Abbey
This sounds like it was a wonderful experience.
Matthew Goode came aboard Downton Abbey in its fifth season to play Henry Talbot, who would become the second husband of Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary Crawley. However, following a brief appearance in the first Downton Abbey movie, Goode was absent from Downton Abbey: A New Era and will not be present in Downton: Abbey: The Grand Finale when it’s released on the 2025 movies schedule. While it’s a shame Henry won’t be part of this closing chapter for the historical drama saga that’s been going since 2010, I do adore the memory he recently shared about his involvement in giving the late Maggie Smith her “favorite day on a set” on the original series.
Goode has been making the press rounds to promote his new TV show Dept. Q, which can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription. In an interview with Deadline, the actor mentioned how he has “great stories” from the sets of Downton Abbey, including the aforementioned moment with Smith, who played Lady Violet Crawley. Goode started by saying:
Ok, drinking on the job normally is never a good idea, particularly if you’re an actor having to spout off a lot of lines. However, given the hot weather and that Matthew Goode presumably didn’t have to get in front of the cameras anytime soon, I also get why he asked for the glass of the rosé. He continued:
I’m glad Maggie Smith got a kick out of the alcohol-fueled shenanigans that day, so I guess kudos to Matthew Goode for deciding to imbibe a little bit. Had all those actors and extras needed to be available for scenes soon after, then it had the potential to be a disaster. Instead, Maggie Smith ended the day with a cherished memory, and clearly it still means a lot to Goode. He concluded by saying this about the aforementioned pilot who had the garden:
That’s wise of him to provide assurances that this isn’t regular behavior for him. At least Downton Abbey fans now have another wonderful moment from Maggie Smith’s life to think about. Smith’s time in the franchise came to an end in Downton Abbey: A New Era, when she passed away in 1928 surrounded by her loved ones. A New Era was released in May 2022, and in September 2024, Smith died at the age of 89.
While both the actress and her character are gone, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will pay tribute to Maggie Smith, and Michelle Dockery described the movie as a “real tribute” to her. We’ll see how this is accomplished when The Grand Finale is released on September 12. Use your Peacock subscription to stream the original series.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
