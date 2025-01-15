Downton Abbey 3’s Michelle Dockery On The ‘Beautiful’ Third Movie And Honoring Maggie Smith

The end is almost here Downton Abbey fans. More and more reports are coming out that the upcoming threequel film set for the 2025 movie schedule is intended to be the grand finale of Julian Fellowes’ resilient hit drama. The most recent updates saw producer Gareth Neame teasing how Downton Abbey 3’s tribute to Dame Maggie Smith was not only fitting but sadly organic. Now, series star Michelle Dockery has provided more comments on that subject, as well as how making this “beautiful” third film differed from the previous entries.



While speaking with Collider about the upcoming action thriller Flight Risk, those press rounds have seen the actor behind the iconic Lady Mary Talbot (née Crawley) contributing to the buzz for this upcoming Downton project too. Despite the emotional weight and responses to Dame Smith’s 2024 passing , it lent to the set of Downton Abbey 3. Ms. Dockery’s experience on this new picture is partially summed up by this remark:

It’s a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It’s a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film.

Thankfully, it's not all sad news when it comes to this respectful continuation. Along with the returning Downton legacy cast members come some new and returning faces. Teased in Downton Abbey 3’s confirmation announcement , we’re going to see the likes of Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, and Simon Russell Beale making their franchise debuts.

But we’ll also be seeing esteemed actor Paul Giamatti returning to the fold in his role as Harold Levinson - brother to Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern), as well as Lady Mary’s maternal uncle. Michelle Dockery certainly had something to say about that, amidst these remarks on how the cinematic veteran and newbie alike treated this endeavor:

Working with Paul again was wonderful. He’s so much fun. And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I’m really excited to see the final film. … This time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it’s emotional but just such a happy place to be.

I don’t know if I’m ready for the second ending to the Crawley family’s legacy, even if there’s a tease that somehow leads us into a spin-off occupied by a future generation. I guess that’s why the cast has been seeding the ground with the expectation that Downton Abbey 3 will probably be the final chapter.

We’ll have to see what the marketing campaign gives us in terms of details, as the September 12 release date is so far away that we’ll have plenty to scour between now and then. In the meantime, if you feel the need to simultaneously break your heart and lift your spirits with Downton Abbey, all six seasons and A New Era are now streaming through the invitation of a Peacock subscription .

And if you want to see Michelle Dockery battle with Mark Wahlberg in mid-air, like they did in the Flight Risk trailer , that movie is headed to theaters starting January 24th.

Maybe Downton's finale could spell a career in action movies for Ms. Dockery in the years to come. However, before all that, we'll get to see her one last time in Downton Abbey 3.