One Character In Downton Abbey Could Make A Gilded Age ‘Crossover’ Happen. What Julian Fellowes Had To Say

Preparing for the grand gala that the 2025 TV schedule calls The Gilded Age Season 3 has been quite a joy. But if you’re co-writer/creator Julian Fellowes, that fun comes at a cost; especially with the final Downton Abbey movie heading our way in the same year. And since questions persist surrounding the potential crossover of both high society epics, Fellowes actually highlighted a greater obstacle that I’m surprised we hadn’t called out sooner.

While chatting with TV Insider , The Gilded Age mastermind addressed the consistent thread that speculates Elizabeth McGovern’s Cora Crawley (nee Levinson) is the key to a pre-Downton crossover episode. As always, Julian Fellowes took great pains to answer this question, especially since he’s now thrown this potential stumbling block into the equation:

The being on different networks puts a problem in the path of that, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Just when it seems like we've cracked the "who" in this case of TV crossover, the "how" has now shown up uninvited, threatening to drink all the champagne. The home base for The Gilded Age is definitely a problem, as HBO Max subscription holders are the ones who get to watch the adventures of the Van Rhijn family, as well as their friends, enemies, and relations. As for the adventure of Downton Abbey, they originally aired on ITV and PBS, and are now part of the Peacock streaming family.

So, sadly, hope for a smooth crossover has been dashed due to the projects being housed at different companies.

That being said, there is one obscure fact that could potentially bridge the gap between these Julian Fellowes creations. Seeing as The Gilded Age began life at NBC , Universal Television is still a credited party on the finished show that went to HBO. Seeing as Universal also owns Peacock, there’s a chance the company’s remaining stake could clear the hurdles of bureaucracy.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

For as little as $9.99 a month, and with other ad-free tiers available for upgrade, HBO Max could be your ticket to high society. Ok, so it's not exactly a free pass to the Met Gala, but it is the only way you'll get to catch up on the first two seasons of The Gilded Age. Not to mention, it's also where new Season 3 episodes will show up, just as they're airing.

Much like young Cora Levinson’s family being present in 1890’s New York, familial connections keep the door open for an event many are hoping will take place. Between plot concerns and business connections, there should at least be talks to feel out if The Gilded Age’s hypothetical meet-up is a mutually beneficial prospect.

Considering Downton Abbey fans will be eager for news on potential expansions, it’d be a shame to pass up a discussion in the drawing room. For now, though, the worlds of Julian Fellowes are firmly divided, both ready to return before our very eyes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Carnival Films)

This Sunday at 9 PM ET will mark The Gilded Age’s Season 3 premiere on HBO and HBO Max, whereas Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will hit theaters on September 12th. So, while our hopes of a crossover might be dwindling, at least we can see new stories from both properties very soon.