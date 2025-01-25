32 TV Moments That Rocked The World

Sometimes, there are moments on television that truly break the internet – whether in a good way or a bad way. Sometimes, there are moments from the past (before the time of social media) when a moment so big in a television show spreads by word of mouth. But no matter how you hear about it, it rocks your world — here are the TV moments from huge television shows that fit the bill of that.

Oh, and also, spoiler alert for SO many TV shows down below.

The Red Wedding (Game Of Thrones)

If you want to talk about the most shocking Game of Thrones moments , I'm pretty sure The Red Wedding is high on that list. It was everywhere when it happened, and I'm sure that by the end of the series, people still agreed that the Season 3 moment is genuinely what tops the list of most in the show.

Max Somehow Surviving Vecna Through Music And Friends (Stranger Things)

You could not escape "Running Up That Hill" in the summer of 2022. What a time to be alive. No matter where you went on social media, it was always about Max running out Vecna in his strange alternate dark world, trying to look towards the light of her friends. Ugh, I get chills every time I think about it.

Cassie And Maddy's Fight (Really That Whole Play) (Euphoria)

Okay, so in comparison to many other spots on this list, this moment is hilarious in the way it rocked the world. Euphoria Season 2 had a lot of moments that worked well and others that didn't, but there was no other big one than Cassie and Maddy fighting each other on stage during that play – heck, Lexi's play in itself inspired so many memes and parodies online. It was indeed a time.

Wednesday's Dance (Wednesday)

Wednesday is one of the best shows on Netflix to binge-watch . Still, I can almost guarantee that most of you remember her dance in one of the episodes – one that wasn't even themed to "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga but exploded everywhere on the internet. And now, we can't get enough of it.

Hershel's Death (The Walking Dead)

There are so many heartbreaking deaths in The Walking Dead, but I'm pretty sure Hershel's death is high up there. I mean, I think we had a feeling it was all coming — The Walking Dead was known at the time to take characters out as if they were nothing every few episodes. But man, it still hurt, and we talked about it for ages to come.

When Joe Kills His Love (You)

There are so many crazy moments in You that I could talk about, but one that genuinely had the internet in a chokehold for a while was when Joe killed Love. Everyone loved Love (his wife) in the series because it felt like she was such a perfect counterpart to him. But I suppose he couldn't handle it – granted, she also tried to kill him, but crazy=crazy, right?

Poussey's Sudden Death (Orange Is The New Black)

The Orange is the New Black cast is filled to the brim with incredibly talented actors, but one that I wasn't expecting to leave the show was Samira Wiley, whose character, Poussey, was killed off in a prison riot in the show's Season 4 finale. It was a heartbreaking moment that was so sudden—and it came at a time when the world was really at a political divide, so it was double the heartbreak.

Villanelle Breaks Into Eve's House For The First Time (Killing Eve)

This show is really filled to the brim with intense moments, but the first time that Villanelle breaks into Eve’s house in Killing Eve is a major one that was huge. Nothing major happens during this scene, but the tension is enough to cut with a knife, and it makes for excellent television for this cat-mouse game.

The Opening Scene Of The Boys (The Boys)

I mean, duh. I love The Boys just as much as the next person – it's one of the best Amazon Prime shows for a reason. But there is literally no bigger moment in this series that makes the internet talk than the very first scene when we literally see someone explode from the inside out because of a literal fast-human running through them. Disgusting.

When We Find Out Who Nell Has Always Been (The Haunting Of Hill House)

I could talk about Mike Flanagan's horror shows for hours on end, but my favorite will always be The Haunting of Hill House, just because it's a beautiful story. However, the moment that everyone was in a chokehold was no doubt when Nell, the youngest daughter, found out that the person who had been haunting her for her entire life was actually just herself in the future – the bent-neck lady. What chills.

Walt Watches Hank Die In The Desert (Breaking Bad)

Breaking Bad is one of the best TV shows of the 21st century thus far, and there are plenty of moments I could point to. Walt, watching Hank die in the desert in one of the last episodes of the series, will always sit up there, and the internet would not stop talking about this. The episode itself, "Ozymandias," is considered one of the best TV episodes of all time.

When Fonzie Jumped The Shark (Happy Days)

I had to put this here somehow. The moment is so big that an entire catchphrase was made around it. When the Fonz jumped the shark in Happy Days, it coined the response, "Oh, that show jumped the shark," meaning the show ran out of so many ideas that it came up with a ridiculous one to keep it going. Hilarious.

Glenn's Death (The Walking Dead)

Yeah, I have to put Glenn on here. We can't not talk about Glenn. The moment he was killed in The Walking Dead, many fans stopped watching the show. It was a momentous death that really shook the world and all who enjoyed the classic zombie series, and dare I say, TWD was never quite the same again.

Lexi Getting Shot (The 100)

While I do believe that The 100 is one of the best CW shows out there, I will never forgive it for killing Lexi, this kick-butt warrior commander of the Grounders and how, when she and Clarke finally got together, she was shot by a gun no less. Despicable – and the internet agreed.

Wanda Becoming The Scarlet Witch (WandaVision)

You know, sometimes I think about WandaVision, and it feels like a fever dream because everyone was so into this show. And, of course, when Wanda finally became the Scarlet Witch at the very end of the miniseries, and we see her fully embrace her power – oh yeah, we were into this and could not stop talking about it.

Discovering Who Hodor Really Is (Game Of Thrones)

For most of Game of Thrones, we always thought of Hodor as just this bumbling giant full of love who would always be there to protect Bran, but it turns out his backstory is much darker than we thought. And when we all found out the reason why he says "Hodor" – precisely because of Bran and everything else – it's just heartbreaking and something we always talk about.

Bill And Frank's Backstory (The Last Of Us)

As a huge fan of The Last of Us video games, I could not approve of them changing up Bill and Frank's love story more than what they did in the show. While we barely got a scratch of them in the game, we were given a romance that truly shook the internet and had people crying for hours afterward—myself included. I can still remember all the reaction videos.

When Ned Stark Loses His Head (Game Of Thrones)

Of course, I have to put Ned losing his head here. It wouldn't be a list of big TV moments without it. Let me tell you that it's very hard to surprise my father, who is a TV junkie, and when Ned's head was cut off, he legit did not believe it for a good few days until everyone began talking about it. It's just one of those moments that alters your brain chemistry.

Walt Watching Jane Die (Breaking Bad)

Oh, Breaking Bad. The show broke my heart over and over again, no matter what the time of my life was like. While Jane wasn't necessarily good for Jesse (and neither was he to her, really), watching Jane overdose and then seeing Walt do absolutely nothing as he stands there and watches still hits me even now, knowing what happens. And most people out there feel the same way.

Kang Sae-byeok Dies (Squid Game)

It felt like everyone and their mother was watching Squid Game when it was released, and let me tell you, there were edits everywhere on Sae-byeok. I could not escape this woman. But, the moment everyone talked about was when she actually ended up dying towards the end, despite being one of the final three – by a stab wound, nonetheless. It still makes me sad thinking about it, as it did the rest of the world.

Klaus Kills Jenna (The Vampire Diaries)

For a time, it felt like The Vampire Diaries was legit everywhere, no matter where I turned. But one of the moments that everyone talked about was when Klaus killed Jenna in order to break a hybrid curse that made his werewolf side dormant. Everything about it was well done and definitely made the internet talk.

Buffy's Mother Suddenly Dying (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

Before the internet was as huge as it is now, people still found a way to talk about plenty of crazy moments, and one was in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, when all of a sudden, out of nowhere, Buffy's mother dies. It's so sudden and makes you blink in shock before you realize what the heck is going on – and it was all anyone could talk about with this series.

Finding Out Walt Poisoned Brock (Breaking Bad)

There are plenty of instances in Breaking Bad where you find out that Walt is actually a terrible human being. One is when we see that he did indeed poison Brock to get Jesse in line—mainly because of the Lily-of-the-Valley plant that he has in his backyard. This is truly despicable and something we all talked about.

Jon Snow's Death (Game Of Thrones)

This moment had people theorizing for months about whether Jon was truly alive or dead. How could he just be dead? Like legit, everyone and their mother could not stop talking about him and whether he was gone or not. Thankfully, it was resolved not that long after, but man, it was a time to be alive on the internet.

Sybil Passing After Her Daughter's Birth (Downton Abbey)

I mean, it's sad whenever anyone passes away from childbirth, as it's a real-life thing that can happen to anyone. But I think what made this moment such a big one online is that it was just so heartbreaking. Watching someone as life leaves their eyes and knowing there is nothing you can do about it – it breaks your heart.

Ted's First Major Panic Attack (Ted Lasso)

As one of the best TV shows on Apple TV+ , there is a lot to love about Ted Lasso and its titular character, Ted. But I think we all started to love him even more when we found out that Ted actually suffers from panic attacks – and we see that first real one at a club. And, out of nowhere, Rebecca comes to comfort him. Fans everywhere could not get enough – and it made this show that much better.

Walt's Death (Breaking Bad)

I mean, we all had a feeling that Walt was going to die at the end of Breaking Bad – he had a death sentence with his cancer regardless at that point – but actually seeing him die and fall to the ground in the Breaking Bad finale was all over the internet, and everyone talked about it for hours and theorized if he actually did die – which, newsflash, he did.

Jinx And Ekko's Fight (Arcane)

There are some tremendous adult-animated shows on Netflix , and one I love to point to is Arcane. There are plenty of rocking TV moments on there I could point to, but man, Jinx and Ekko's fight takes the cake. The amount of edits, moments, and videos I've seen of this fight, in particular from Season 1 on that bridge, has seriously messed me up—but in a good way. Don't ever stop talking about it.

Rhaegal's Death (Game Of Thrones)

Look, I knew that when Daenerys lost Viserion, it was only going to be the beginning of death for these dragons, but it still shocked the heck out of me – and millions of other people – when we saw Rhaegal suddenly get speared out of the sky and fall to his death. Like, my GOD – give a girl a warning next time!

The Rumbling (Attack On Titan)

I quite literally can't think of another modern-day anime that has made as much of an impact as Attack on Titan. While I could point out so many moments from that series, the moment Eren begins the Rumbling sits with me, as well as many others. It was the moment everyone knew what was going to happen and the pain we were going to experience. It still gets to me even now.

Rue Fighting Her Mother And Sister (Euphoria)

Zendaya is a great actress, and honestly, watching her in this scene in Season 2 of Euphoria is just proof of that. She had everyone talking about the moment she had a breakdown against her mother and sister and fought against them to find her drugs. It was powerful and emotional and had you on the edge of your seat.

Rick Is Taken (The Walking Dead)

While The Walking Dead wasn't at the heights it once was at this point, everyone was talking about when Rick left the show in Season 9 of The Walking Dead – or, instead, Andrew Lincoln left the series in a blaze of glory before we see that Rick was taken up in one of those mysterious helicopters. I mean, it still led to his TV series in The Walking Dead universe years later, but still, a moment we all talked about nonetheless.

What moments are you always going to remember as instances that rocked your world? All I know is that I'm just waiting for the next significant moment – and for the emotional trauma that is bound to follow.