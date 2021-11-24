'House of Gucci' Interviews With Adam Driver, Jared Leto And Jeremy Irons

The stars of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci including Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci), Jared Leto (Paolo Gucci) and Jeremy Irons (Rodolfo Gucci) discuss their new film in this interview with CineemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out how Adam Driver pulled off his intense sex scene with Lady Gaga, what they think about The Godfather parallels and more. Plus, Jared Leto talks Morbius, and Jeremy Irons wants to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League for one specific scene.

