'House of Gucci' Interviews With Adam Driver, Jared Leto And Jeremy Irons
By Hannah Saulic , Sean O'Connell last updated
Watch our exclusive interviews with the 'House of Gucci' cast.
The stars of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci including Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci), Jared Leto (Paolo Gucci) and Jeremy Irons (Rodolfo Gucci) discuss their new film in this interview with CineemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out how Adam Driver pulled off his intense sex scene with Lady Gaga, what they think about The Godfather parallels and more. Plus, Jared Leto talks Morbius, and Jeremy Irons wants to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League for one specific scene.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:17 - How Adam Driver & Lady Gaga Pulled Off Their Intense Sex Scene For House Of Gucci
- 01:40 - Why Playing Paolo Gucci Was A ‘Dream Come True’ For Jared Leto
- 03:37 - Adam Driver On The Parallels Between House Of Gucci And The Godfather
- 04:15 - Jeremy Irons On The Delight Of Reuniting With Director Ridley Scott
- 05:55- Adam Driver Explains The House Of Gucci Ending And Maurizio’s Final Scenes
- 08:45 - Why Jared Leto Steers Clear Of Morbius Online Discourse
- 09:58 - Jeremy Irons Wants To See Zack Snyder’s Justice League For One Specific Scene
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.