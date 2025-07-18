I'm Glad My Mom Died Is My Favorite Memoir, And It's Getting A TV Adaptation. Here's What We Know So Far About The Series

I didn’t think this would come, but one of my favorite memoirs is getting an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , and that is I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy.

I know, I’m sure that at face value, that title is bold, and if you haven't heard about the very popular memoir, you’re wondering how someone could write that about their mother. But once you read the memoir, you truly start to understand why. The book was a huge hit, and honestly, it’s not that shocking that a new adaptation is in the works.

But when and where will this new show premiere? And what can we expect? Here is what we currently know.

At the time of writing this in July 2025, there is no set premiere date for I’m Glad My Mom Died, which isn’t that surprising. The series was announced in early July. It would be quite a shocker if we already had a date on the 2025 TV schedule – or even the 2026 TV schedule.

But the good news is that, according to Deadline , Apple TV+ is handling the series. Aside from the several-year wait for Severance Season 2 , the streaming platform is generally good at handling its shows. As one of the best streaming platforms , Apple TV+ regularly releases new seasons of its TV series, and when it has a limited series or miniseries, it is often quick to adapt it.

Since this is such a successful book, we'll hopefully receive some updates about it soon.

The I’m Glad My Mom Died Cast

Despite the series only just being announced, we already know that one major star is attached, and that, my friends, is Jennifer Aniston. According to the Deadline article above, she is set to play Debra McCurdy, the writer's mother. Aniston is also serving as an executive producer on the series, which is itself fantastic.

There was some initial concern that this new role on Apple TV+ would intersect with Aniston’s other successful series on the platform, The Morning Show. There’s an upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show and probably an anticipated Season 5. However, the Deadline article stated that it won’t interfere and “will not” impact her ability to star alongside Reese Witherspoon.

This is excellent news for both series. Aniston is already a super well-known name. Obviously, most people know her from her time among the Friends cast , which is truly what made her a household name. However, she’s since appeared in many other movies and TV shows. Some of Jennifer Aniston’s best films include Marley & Me, Go With It, We’re The Millers, Horrible Bosses, and more.

Having her in the lead role for this adaptation is absolutely amazing, and I am so here for it.

There hasn’t been any word set yet on who will play the role of Jennette McCurdy or anyone else that was featured within the book. However, as those announcements are released, we’ll keep this updated.

I’m Glad My Mom Died Is An Adaptation From The Memoir By Child Star Jennette McCurdy

So if you’ve gotten this far, I’m assuming you’ve most likely read the book. But if not, and you’re really curious about that title, here’s the basic gist.

I’m Glad My Mom Died is a memoir by Jennette McCurdy, a child star who was featured on the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly and gained worldwide fame as Sam Puckett. The series was so big that it earned a spinoff on Paramount+ years later. However, it was cancelled after three seasons, and McCurdy was not affiliated.

In the book, she details her life growing up in the limelight with her domineering and mentally abusive mother, as well as the details of what happened behind the scenes while McCurdy was working at Nickelodeon, and her life after the series ended.

The book itself delves into many aspects of McCurdy’s life that fans often wondered about, from her time on iCarly with a man known as ‘The Creator’ (to avoid lawsuits), to her time on Sam & Cat.

The memoir was a significant hit and sold out online in seconds when it was announced. It also became a New York Times Bestseller in all formats and remained a significant hit for more than a year. At the time of its release, McCurdy spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022, saying that she was so glad that so many people had connected with her story:

I’ve been so touched by how much the emotional thrust of the story has connected with people, which I see as being my relationship with my mom. That’s an important and complicated relational dynamic to explore, and to see that people are responding to it has been amazing. And to see people responding to the humor of it and the aspect of exploring eating disorders and complicated grief, it’s really been incredible.

According to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2025, the new adaptation is described as a “dramedy” and will center on the “codependent relationship” that McCurdy had with her mother when she was eighteen and how her mother “relishes” in the stardom that her daughter brings in.

I mean, I’m already here for this as a fan of the original book. But now I’m even more excited.

Jennette McCurdy Will Executive Produce

Something else that was confirmed is that Jennette McCurdy will also executive produce the series, which is honestly fantastic. If you read the memoir, McCurdy expressed that as time went on, she found herself no longer wanting to be in the limelight due to her past trauma and her sense of healing, so working behind the scenes is something she truly enjoys.

She will be co-showrunning, writing, and producing the show alongside Ari Katcher, who is known for his work on the shows Ramy and The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (two hilarious TV series, by the way).

The Series Will Be Ten Episodes

The last thing we know about the adaptation is that I’m Glad My Mom Died is going to be a ten-episode series, which is pretty par for the course when it comes to shows on Apple TV+. With that in mind, I have a feeling it’ll be well-told, and I can’t wait to see it.