Bowen Yang, Jimmy Kimmel And More Sound Off After Stephen Colbert Gets The Axe At CBS: ‘It’s So Tragic’

Major changes in late-night TV are rare. There’s an expectation that when a new host takes over a show, they will be there for a long time. Stephen Colbert has hosted The Late Show on CBS for a decade, but there was no expectation he would be leaving anytime soon, which is why so many were stunned by his announcement that his show has been canceled.

At the beginning of last night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host revealed that not only will he be leaving the show next May, but that the show is being canceled by CBS entirely, with no new host taking over. This has sent a shockwave through the entertainment world, with even Colbert’s technical competitor, Jimmy Kimmel, dropping F-bombs in frustration on Instagram.

(Image credit: Instagram)

There are a lot of unanswered questions about exactly why CBS made the decision to cancel the show. The network’s official statement said the move was purely financial due to the increasingly challenging nature of late-night TV. It’s specifically stated that this was not a performance issue on Colbert’s part. It’s hard to imagine that would be the case, as The Late Show has remained one of the highest-rated late-night programs of its type.

It has been speculated that the decision was made in part to ease the political pressure on CBS following a lawsuit settlement with President Trump, as the network seeks merger approval with Skydance. Colbert’s consistent criticism of the President is well known. Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang spoke to iHeartRadio at his Las Culturistas Culture Awards and called out the more political elements, saying…

I don't think so honey, CBS canceling the Late Show. It's so tragic. Late-night TV is one of the only ways we have of processing the news in a way that is tangible and beautiful and funny, and the people who have hosted these shows are at the top of their game. It has given comedians and people in the industry something to aspire to. I think it's a really dark day. I think the way that these networks are being consolidated is really, really bleak.

Another professional host, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, was also at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards and told Deadline that while he fully expects Stephen Colbert to be fine, he was shocked by CBS’s decision to simply end the show and not replace it with anything. Cohen said…

I think it’s a sad day for late-night television. I think it’s a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He’s going to have an incredible next chapter. I can’t believe CBS is turning out the lights at 11:30 after the local news. Just completely turning out the lights. I’m stunned. He’s one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show.

Cohen had a particular connection to the show as he said he worked for CBS back in 1993 when David Letterman made the jump from NBC after losing out on the hosting job at The Tonight Show. Colbert took over The Late Show from Letterman in 2015. Cohen continued…

I mean, I worked at CBS when Letterman came to CBS, and CBS became a powerhouse in late-night television…I spent ten years at CBS. It’s just sad for CBS.

The combination of well wishes and frustration has poured in from many others on Instagram, where the official announcement was posted. Friends, former guests, and Colbert’s former band leader are among the hundreds of people responding with a mix of love and confusion. Comments include…

Love you Stephen. This is absolute bullshit, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows. ✊😡💔-Adam Scott

I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen. -Rachel Zegler

The greatest to ever do it. -Jon Batiste

I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you [Stephen Colbert] ❤️-Katie Couric

My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless. Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world. ❤️-Judd Apatow

While more details behind the decision may still come to light, and what Stephen Colbert will do next remains to be seen, we can imagine the next 10 months of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on the 2025 TV schedule will be some of the show’s biggest as the host gets ready to say goodbye.

Until May 2026, you can watch The Late Show on weekdays on CBS at 11:30 p.m. ET.