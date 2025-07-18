'Nick Is Making Bald Men Hot Again.' That Time Rachel Brosnahan Got Real About Making Out With Superman And Loving Nicholas Hoult's Shaved Head

The 2025 movie schedule has officially powered up, as Superman is now in theaters and racking up those box office receipts , along with getting some great word of mouth from fans and critics alike, with our own Eric Eisenberg giving the blockbuster a nearly perfect score in his Superman review . We already knew that Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan spoke to “modern” journalists to portray intrepid reporter Lois Lane in the hit, but now she’s getting very real about making out with Clark Kent actor David Corenswet and the appeal of Nicholas Hoult’s bald Lex Luthor head .

What Did Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Say About Making Out With David Corenswet?

Whenever a director like James Gunn is trying to cast a movie like Superman that has a lot of hopes pinned on it, you can bet that the chemistry of the cast is, well, super important. Seeing as how this film isn’t an origin story, but one where David Corenswet’s Clark/Kal-El/Supes is already a well-known (but under fire) hero and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is already in a relationship with him, the actors had to come in ready to seem like a super couple.

Brosnahan and Corenswet have already garnered a lot of praise for their performances , so it’s clear that Gunn nailed the casting. When speaking to Amanda Seyfried for Interview Magazine , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was asked if she ever got to set and had days where there were no special effects involved, and she replied:

BROSNAHAN: I got really lucky because my first couple days, we were shooting the 10-page scene that David and I had tested with. It felt like we could have been shooting an indie movie in a basement somewhere, which was amazing because we got to really discover these characters.

SEYFRIED: I wonder if that was on purpose?

BROSNAHAN: I think so. We made out for a couple of hours and then we shot a 10-page-long scene.

We’d heard previously that Corenswet had thought that Barbie talent Emma Mackey would land the role, but apparently, after a “whirlwind” audition with Brosnahan , she landed the gig.

In fact, our newest version of the famed Daily Planet reporter has opened up before about this particular scene (which you will likely know if you’ve already seen the movie), and how it led off filming and helped both stars dive “into the deep end” with their characters, before getting into all of the action and stunts. But, you know, after getting into the making out, which has to be something that bonds actors pretty quick, if they’re going to bond at all.

What Did Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Say About Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor Baldness?

Though he did shave his head for his role in Mad Max: Fury Road, Nicholas Hoult is definitely getting more notice for his bald head in Superman . Of course, some of this is likely due to the fact that he’s playing legendary baldy/bad guy Lex Luthor.

The currently bleached-blonde actor has already noted that there’s, apparently, “nothing” he won’t do for a role , and considering how his co-star and her Mean Girls interviewer feel about the hairless Hoult and bald dudes in general, maybe we should all hope that he’ll become a Mr. Clean look-a-like again in the future, because the ladies later had this exchange:

BROSNAHAN: Nick is making bald men hot again.

SEYFRIED: I’ve always thought bald men were hot. Am I the only one? I’m like, “You know what you should do? Shave your head.” That’s always my advice to friends of mine.

BROSNAHAN: Really?

I can totally see Seyfried just telling every guy she knows to shave his head, can’t you? She said that she’s given that advice to “at least three” buddies of hers who are “popular actors,” but none of them have listened so far. This might have something to do with an aspect of baldness that Brosnahan says Hoult is in possession of, which one wouldn’t know about until after one has shaved their head:

BROSNAHAN: You have to have a good shaved head, and Nick has a great shaped head for this.

SEYFRIED: He did shave it?

BROSNAHAN: He did. And he was a monster.

She’s not wrong. Mr. Hoult has a great head for baldness, and he’s also an ace when it comes to bringing Lex to life in this current DC tale, as are his co-stars at making sure that fans can become fully invested in our newest Superman story.