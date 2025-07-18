Grey’s Anatomy Actress Shares The Hilarious (And Actually Pretty Terrible) Fan Interaction She Had After Filming The Infamous Plane Crash Episode
This would be terrifying.
Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 8 finale from 2012. All seasons of the medical drama can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.
We have witnessed some pretty unforgettable Grey’s Anatomy episodes over the past two decades, and it’s safe to say that the plane crash that ended Season 8 was one of them. Not only did we witness Lexie Grey’s traumatic (and highly memed) death, but Mark Sloan succumbed to his injuries not long after. There were other unintended consequences in the aftermath of “Flight,” as Jessica Capshaw recalled an interaction she had with a fan after filming wrapped.
Jessica Capshaw starred as Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy from Seasons 5 to 14, and she opened up about her experience filming the Season 8 finale on her podcast Call It What It Is. The whole ordeal sounded taxing on the actress, who was in the third trimester of a pregnancy when the crew went on location for a grueling 10-day shoot. She explained:
Since they were staying at a hotel while on location at Big Bear Lake, nobody usually saw the actors all dirty and bloody at the end of the shoot. However, on that final day, Jessica Capshaw was ready to get home, so she hit the road and went a bit “numb” as she started coming down from the trauma Arizona had just experienced. That was when she hit the freeway and was seen by a fellow driver. In her words:
The actress — who will appear on 9-1-1: Nashville when it premieres this fall on the 2025 TV schedule — was in her car, zoned out and exhausted, and she looked like she’d just spent four days fighting off death in the wilderness. Capshaw continued:
All credit to the fellow driver for expressing willingness to help someone who appeared to be in need, and I’m sure Jessica Capshaw did what she could to assure the other woman that she was fine. Either way, the actress still thinks about that driver and wonders if she was affected by the unfortunate interaction, saying:
I hope either that other driver saw the Grey’s Anatomy episode and recognized Jessica Capshaw or comes across the podcast, because I can only imagine she’d be relieved to know she did not unwittingly abandon a bloody, broken stranger on the freeway.
Jessica Capshaw returned for one Grey’s episode in Season 20, but otherwise, she’s moved on to other projects. Catch her on 9-1-1: Nashville, and tune in for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, both airing on ABC this fall with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
