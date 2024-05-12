Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Director Explains His View On The Franchise Timeline Between The Caesar Trilogy And His Movie
What has happened in the Planet Of The Apes universe for the last 200 years?
Watching Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, a fan will note that it doesn’t get super specific about its place on the Planet Of The Apes timeline. An early title card only describes the setting as “Many Generations Later” following the events of War For The Planet Of The Apes, and the movie doesn’t have characters perform exposition dumps explaining key points in history. It’s an approach that opens one’s imagination to what has happened in the canon since the days of Caesar – and that was exactly director Wes Ball’s intention.
When I interviewed the filmmaker late last month during the new blockbuster’s Los Angeles press day, my very first question was about his approach to the movie’s place in the Planet Of The Apes franchise and how he went about filling in the gap between the end of the Caesar Trilogy and the beginning of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. In addition to acknowledging that the movie plays it loose when it comes to the specific number of years that have passed, he explained that he wanted to leave events open for interpretation while operating with a behind-the-scenes knowledge:
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes includes a character – namely the orangutan Raka (Peter Macon) – who could theoretically be used as a vessel for gobs of exposition. The movie’s protagonist, Noa (Owen Teague), meets him while on the search for his friends and family, and he teaches the young chimpanzee about the teachings of Caesar. The film, however, opts to not go this route, and it is better because of it.
Not only does the work inspire the imaginations of movie-goers, but it also allows them to see the world through the character’s eyes. Because of the story’s distance from the Caesar Trilogy, it’s an alien setting that we are invited to learn about. As Wes Ball put it,
I complemented Wes Ball for not dragging the movie down with exposition and having characters explain everything about the world and themselves. He admitted that he wasn’t sure all audiences are going to appreciate that quality of the work, but his intention was to create a balance between the known and the unknown while setting up a vision for the franchise’s future. Said Ball,
Starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and William H. Macy in addition to the aforementioned Owen Teague and Peter Macon, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes arrived in theaters this past Friday and it opened at number one in the box office Top 10. Check it out at your local cinema if you haven’t already, and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more interviews and features about the blockbuster.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.