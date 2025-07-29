That Time Gwyneth Paltrow And Ben Affleck Got Caught Having Sex On A Movie Set
Oops.
Gwyneth Paltrow has been a celebrity for decades, and famously won an Oscar for her work on Shakespeare in Love. Over the years she's also made plenty of headlines for her company Goop as well as her famous relationships. A biography about the actress was just published, including a story where she and Ben Affleck allegedly got caught having sex on set.
Paltrow and her family have reportedly been anxious about the biography, and how it dives into her romantic history. Gwyneth: The Biography was written by Amy Odell, and parts of it are already breaking the internet. InStyle highlighted one, about a steamy moment Affleck and Paltrow stole in the set of Shakespeare in Love. It reads:
Talk about a story that's going to sell some books. Despite the years that passed, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship continues to intrigue the general public. And the chatter about what used to be will likely get louder as a result of this story making its way into Gwyneth biography.
Obviously there are other famous exes from the Glee alum's past, as Paltrow also dated Brad Pitt famously. But its the Affleck sections of her biography that might be the steamiest. Another section (via Vulture) claimed that she talked openly about sex with the Batman v Superman star, it reads:
The section also goes into more detail about the specifics that happened sexually between the pair of A-listers, and I can only imagine how Paltrow feels about that. While she and Affleck are both likely used to making headlines over relationships, this is an especially intimate peek behind the curtain.
Obviously it's been a long time since these two celebs were together, with Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Lopez making countless headlines. As for Paltrow, she's had more notable relationships, famously consciously uncoupling with ex Chris Martin before her marriage to Brad Falchuk. Although suddenly that decades-old pairing is back in the mainstream in a major way.
Only time will tell how many stories from Gwyneth: The Biography end up going viral, and if/how the actress herself will respond to the book. While being a celebrity is a dream come true for so many out there, this shows what a double-edged sword that can be. We all have exes; I'm just glad no on wrote about mine.
