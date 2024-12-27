Star Trek’s Garrett Wang Shared His Initial Reaction To Voyager’s ‘Deadlock,’ And What He Really Thinks Happened To Prime Harry Kim
This was a wild episode.
Star Trek can get weird sometimes, especially if you're Harry Kim. The character was done dirty by Voyager repeatedly, including one infamous episode in which he was killed off and replaced permanently by a duplicate. I had a chance to talk to actor Garrett Wang about this bizarre episode, "Deadlock," and his true feelings about how it played out.
As we prepare for upcoming Trek shows on the 2025 TV schedule, I had a chance to speak to Wang about his recent return as Harry Kim on Lower Decks and about some of his past times working on Voyager. This included talking about the time the Prime Timeline's Harry Kim was sucked out of a hull breach and died, and he was replaced by another version of himself from a ship of doppelgängers. Here is how Garrett Wang felt about it at the time:
While Wang was miffed that Harry Kim was never promoted on Star Trek: Voyager, this WTF Voyager moment wasn't as big of an issue for him. As he said above, the characters are practically identical, with the same origin and background, so it's not like the other one had to do a ton of work to bring himself up to speed on this new universe. I'm glad to hear that, and I feel like Garrett Wang writing it off makes it easier for me to be alright with the change as a fan of Voyager.
As far as we know, Harry Kim is dead. That said, we've seen more bizarre things happen to Starfleet officers, and sometimes, an assured death isn't as permanent as the viewer thinks. Garrett Wang has a theory that Prime Kim survived being sucked out of the airlock and had a pitch for bringing the character back to the Star Trek universe:
Sure, Wang has a wild idea, but I can't sit here and act like I wouldn't want to see it. If the much-requested Star Trek: Legacy series ever happens, I would want Prime Borg Kim to be the first big bad that Captain Seven of Nine had to take on in the series. Not only would that be an awesome story, it would also give us another opportunity to see Wang as Kim!
For now, we get a healthy dose of Harry Kim in the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Fissure Quest." The episode has made waves for giving us a slew of Harrys from the multiverse, including one who was promoted. Those who haven't seen it yet should fire up that Paramount+ subscription immediately, especially if they're fans of Voyager.
Catch Star Trek: Lower Decks and Voyager on Paramount+, the home for most content from the franchise. With 2025 just around the corner, I'm thrilled to see Section 31 and Strange New Worlds Season 3, and hopefully, we get some other surprise announcements about what's ahead for Trek in the coming years.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.