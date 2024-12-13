Star Trek's Garrett Wang Gets Candid About Harry Never Receiving A Promotion On Voyager, And Revealed The Wild Plea He Made With Kate Mulgrew Outside Her Trailer
It's been a long road. Wait, that's the wrong show.
Star Trek's Harry Kim was done dirty by Voyager many times throughout the series. He was killed, given an alien disease, and, worst of all, remained at the rank of Ensign for the entirety of the series. So, when CinemaBlend spoke to actor Garrett Wang about his feelings during that at the time, he was candid about how displeased he was, how his perspective changed over time, and how he made a wild plea to Kate Mulgrew.
I had a chance to talk to Wang ahead of his return in the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Fissure Quest" (which you can stream now with a Paramount+ subscription), and we also chatted about the past WTF moments of Voyager as well as Harry never being promoted. Even though it was a character on the show, I asked the actor if he ever felt "miffed" about Harry never moving to that next level. To my mild surprise, he was so worked up about it that he ended up outside Kate Mulgrew's trailer at one point. Here's what he said:
Mulgrew was at the top of the call sheet, but even then, she was also working at the will of the writers and the showrunner. Unlike upcoming Trek shows, the largely episodic structure of The Next Generation era meant maintaining the status quo. However, even then, the series found a way to demote and reinstate Tom Paris, so I can understand why Garrett Wang was so frustrated.
Given that, one might think Star Trek: Lower Decks' "Fissure Quest" so directly poking fun at the multiverse of Harrys being shocked over one's promotion might sting a little. However, Wang assured me that's not the case these days, and he learned to embrace that part of his character that made him stand out among some of the best Star Trek characters out there:
It's of little surprise to me that Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan helped create a script that Garrett Wang was comfortable with and was the first to feature the character again in the new era. That said, the actor did confirm to CinemaBlend that it wasn't his first invite back to Star Trek, but that's all we know about that.
Harry Kim was the villain of sorts in Star Trek: Lower Decks' "Fissure Quest," but he was also the hero. A promoted Harry attempted to transport all the other Harrys to his universe where they could be their best selves, only to be thwarted by his other selves because none of them wanted that.
Sure, the acknowledgment of hard work would've been nice, but in a post-scarcity society how much should people value a promotion? They're all getting a meal of their choosing from the replicator the same as anyone else, so maybe rank and prestige aren't so valuable until it gets to a certain point. Maybe the finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks will go deeper on that idea too, because if I've learned anything, it's to expect the well-thought-out unexpected with this show.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Catch the finale of Lower Decks when it airs on the 2024 TV schedule Thursday, December 19th on Paramount+. I'm thrilled to see the conclusion of the series, though I have to say it would be more thrilling to see the series get picked up by another streamer and make a big return.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.