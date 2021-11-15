Paramount Plus: The Price, The Plans And Other Things To Know About The Streaming Service

In March 2021, CBS All Access was rebranded and became Paramount+, a vast and versatile streaming service from ViacomCBS that boasts tens of thousands of episodes of new Paramount+ shows and classic TV shows, movies, and so much more for a relatively low monthly price (and even lower for those who opt for an annual subscription). All things considered, Paramount+ has continued to grow as a streaming platform and is right up there with its contemporaries like Peacock and Hulu with its all-encompassing approach to reaching the growing number of cord-cutters. But there may be some people out there who have not yet committed to adding another streaming app to their collection and want to know more about the service. Well, you’ve come to the right place if you fall into that camp and want to know what Paramount+ has to offer…

(Image credit: Paramount)

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

Paramount+ currently has two subscription plans for its members: the cheaper Essential plan and more expensive Premium plan.

Those who choose the Essential plan can expect to pay a low price of $4.99 per month (or $49.99 for an annual subscription) but there are some caveats. With this lower price comes some drawbacks in the form of limited commercial breaks when streaming movies or TV Shows (more on those titles later) and not being able to livestream your local CBS affiliate station.

The Premium plan runs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 for an annual subscription) and includes everything that comes with Paramount+ including no commercial breaks while streaming on-demand movies and TV shows as well as access to a live feed from your local CBS affiliate. However, there are still standard commercial breaks in the live feed just as is the case with standard over-the-air and cable feeds.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Even before CBS All Access became Paramount+ in March 2021, the streaming service was home to several high-profile original series like the most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, various titles set in the Star Trek universe, and more. Well, that list only grew in the weeks and months following the transition, and the platform is home to shows like Mayor of Kingstown (with more Taylor Sheridan shows on the way), the Rugrats reboot, and the return of iCarly, to name only a few. On top of that, there are a ton of original movies that have come to Paramount+ so far.

The offering of Paramount+ original movies exclusive to the streaming service includes The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Infinite, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin as well as movies that have been simultaneously released in theaters and the platform. These titles include Paw Patrol: The Movie, Queenpins, and Clifford the Big Red Dog . Paramount+ also became the first place you could watch A Quiet Place Part II streaming a little more than a month after the horror movie’s May 2021 release.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

There Are Hubs For ViacomCBS Brands Like MTV, Nickelodeon And Comedy Central

There is a staggering amount of content on Paramount+ and one of the best ways to make sense of it all is to check out the platform’s various brand-specific hubs. All in all, there are a total of six hubs dedicated to the different ViacomCBS brands including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian Channel. Each of these sections feature shows, movies, and other programming released by each respective channel over the years, and is a great way of finding new series and revisiting classics like all those classic Nickelodeon shows and episodes of MTV Unplugged from over the years. However, it should be noted that shows like MTV True Life and the animated classic Celebrity Deathmatch only have the most recent seasons and none of the episodes from the late 1990s.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

There Are Plenty Of Movies And TV Shows On Paramount+

Even when you don’t factor in all the Paramount+ exclusives, there are a lot of movies to choose from, so much so that you can lose yourself in a seemingly endless scroll of movies ranging from Jackie Chan classics to all-time favorite westerns and just about anything and everything in between. The list of best movies on Paramount+ is changing all the time, so make sure to take a look every so often to see what all is available with only a few clicks.

The only thing that trumps the number of movies available on Paramount+ is the vast library of TV shows that are split up into genres ranging from Drama to daytime, meaning you can watch game shows like The Price is Right and soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful at all hours. And with the Smithsonian Channel library, some of the best documentaries and docuseries can be found on the platform.

(Image credit: CBS)

One of the coolest things about Paramount+, at least when it comes to the Premium plan, is the fact that you can stream your local CBS affiliate whenever you want, meaning you can watch all the primetime shows like Big Brother , FBI, and Ghosts without having to pay for an expensive cable package or deal with setting up a temperamental over-the-air antenna. Now, remember that this perk is only available for subscribers who go with the full-priced option and not the Essential plan.

All Paramount+ subscribers (no matter which plan they choose) can check out the Live TV feeds offered by the streaming service. This includes the 24-hour news network CBSN, CBS Sports, ET Live, and several others. Essential plan subscribers can also watch live NFL and UEFA Champions League games through this live option.

(Image credit: Showtime)

There Is A Paramount+ And Showtime Bundle

In September 2021, ViacomCBS revealed the Paramount+ and Showtime Bundle, which offers both streaming services to subscribers for one consolidated price. This shockingly affordable bundle has an Essential plan for $11.99 per month (or $119.99 for an annual subscription) as well as a Premium plan for $14.99 per month ($149.99 for an annual subscription). If you are someone who likes Showtime’s original programming or vast library of documentaries and docuseries , then this plan is the way to go.