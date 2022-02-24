Upcoming Star Trek TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Sci-Fi Franchise

It’s a golden era for Star Trek tv shows, as the franchise is churning out more content than ever before. Fans with a Paramount+ subscription can stream a plethora of old and new content from one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time.

There’s a ton of new Star Trek content coming in the future, including the debut of a new show as well as the return of all the ones fans already know well. For those who need a breakdown of what all to expect, look no further because here’s where and when all the new Trek will arrive in 2022 and beyond. There’s even some information on planned shows that aren’t quite ready yet, but hopefully, we’ll see them soon enough.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Currently Airing

Star Trek: Discovery is currently airing Season 4, and Michael Burnham and crew are in the throws of their most thrilling adventure to date. There’s a lot of mystery to still unravel before the end of Season 4, which makes it a good thing that the show is already planning to return for Season 5. The Paramount+ series hit the mark for 50 episodes in Season 4, and it’s looking like there’s a chance it could see a lot more than that.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 - Premiering March 3rd

Star Trek: Picard is back for Season 2, and there are some more familiar faces from The Next Generation along for the ride. Whoopi Goldberg is back as Guinan , and of course, John de Lancie made news for his big return as the mysterious being, Q. For those wondering, Season 3 is already in production, but after that, it’s believed that’s it for Jean-Luc’s next chapter. It’s not 100% a sure thing, though, according to Akiva Goldsman, so fans can keep hope alive that Season 4 and beyond could happen.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 - Premiering May 5th

Anson Mount’s Captain Pike made his debut in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, and now he’s back along with Ethan Peck’s Spock and other familiar characters in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. This is a show for classic Trek fans who want to see a story set in the same timeline as the original series, as well as see the franchise back in an episodic format. Season 2 is already happening, so be excited for that while enjoying this series throughout May and beyond. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype that fans who found other new shows so far are not quite what they want.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 - Premiering Summer 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks is certainly the most controversial Star Trek tv show of the bunch , but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Mike McMahan’s comedy series about the lesser-known crew of the Cerritos isn’t the type of humor fans are used to in the franchise, but it has its merits. Jonathan Frakes, for example, is a big fan of the show and like others, enjoys some of the deep-cut references used to poke fun and honor the deep lore of the Star Trek franchise. New episodes are set to arrive sometime in the summer, presumably towards the end of Strange New Worlds, though all we know beyond that is Season 4 will happen.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Part 2 - Premiering Late 2022

Star Trek: Prodigy surprised a good deal of fans with its opening episodes, which showed that it knew how to find a tone of storytelling that’s equally as appealing to adults as it is the kids the show is made for. Star Trek: Voyager fans got quite the cliffhanger at the conclusion of the first batch of episodes, and now it’s confirmed the series returns in later in 2022 with the remaining batch of episodes for Season 1. As for Season 2, that’s already in the works, so there’s plenty to look forward to from this exciting (and occasionally dark) animated series in the future.

Section 31 Season 1 - In Development

Section 31 was one of the first Star Trek spinoffs announced after Discovery, and yet it still has yet to get off the ground. The series will follow Michelle Yeoh’s Phillipa Georgiou and her efforts in the secret ops Starfleet faction that does the jobs that others in the organization would rather not know about. Other former Discovery stars, like Shazad Latif, were involved at one point, but with development still yet to take off, it’s possible castings like that might change. All we know right now is that this show is still expected to happen and that there are still a good number of fans excited to see Yeoh play Georgiou again following the character's departure in Star Trek: Discovery. I’m not sure we’ll find much redemption for the Terran empress in this new series, but really, it’s not like she’ll need to redeem herself in this new role.

Unnamed Starfleet Academy Series - In Development

Alex Kurtzman revealed not long ago that Star Trek is actively working on another new live-action series , and it’s going to be set at Starfleet Academy. Of course, we don’t know exactly what era this series is set to take place during, or who is going to star in it yet. We don’t really know much of anything, though it’s worth noting that Star Trek: Discovery did write off its character Tilly when she took an offer at Starfleet Academy. The episode where that happened seemed like it could be a backdoor pilot for the show, but again, we have no idea. All we know is that this show is eventually expected to happen, though likely not until one of the currently airing Star Trek tv shows is concluded. That won’t be much longer if Picard ends after Season 3, but still, it's a decent time for fans to wait.