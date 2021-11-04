Swan Song Director On Working With Lead Actor To Portray A Real Person
Udo Kier has beautifully memorialized the late Pat Pitsenbarger.
Drawn from the phrase used for a final gesture, Swan Song tells the fabulous tale of retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) as he learns of a dying wish from his former socialite client for him to style her final hairdo. He leaves his nursing home and journeys through town to pick up supplies, and along the way, the story becomes one gay man’s path to rediscovering himself. Since Pat Pitsenbarger was a real person, director Todd Stephens has shared how he worked with star Udo Kier to be true to the real Pat while also bringing his own thing to the role as an actor.
Udo Kier gives an absolutely stunning performance in Swan Song. Every moment is intentional, and the audience really connects with this older gentleman who has lost his sense of purpose and excitement. As he reconnects with the communities to which he belongs, the hairdressers, the gays, the creatives, he reignites his passion for individuality and embracing and expressing who he is. I got to chat with director Todd Stephens for an interview with CinemaBlend, and he shared the following on working with Udo to portray the real-life Pat:
It sounds like there is a delicate balance there. An actor’s job is of course to become someone else, but that’s very different when the person is being created, and the actor has all of this freedom to write their own backstory, add in certain mannerisms they believe the character should have, etc. When portraying a real person, it’s important to be true to them, especially for those who knew them that are going to see the film, so the actor needs to study the backstory that already exists, but still be able to put their own spin on it. Through multiple conversations between Todd Stephens and Udo Kier, they got it just right.
Swan Song also features soap opera icon Linda Evans, who plays Rita, the woman whose dying wish was to be styled by Pat, and Pat’s former protege who is played by Jennifer Coolidge in a rare dramatic role, and Michael Urie as Pat’s gay nephew. All of the performances in the film are stunning and come together to create a comical, heartfelt, and bittersweet journey to rediscovery that provides an insightful look at the generation of gay men that came before us. Swang Song is available on Digital and DVD November 9.
