Seeing Alexander Skarsgård Transform Into Murderbot Proved That I Had No Idea How Challenging It Really Is For Some Actors To Get Into Costumes

While there have been tons of advances in CGI and motion-capture, having a practical costume for an actor to use on set is arguably always an advantage. It’s not always a given, which is why I’m kind of surprised that the 2025 TV schedule saw everything we know about Murderbot include the fact that star/good soldier Alexander Skarsgård actually suits up!

But even as someone who’s seen some impressive transformations take place, watching this Apple TV+ anti-hero get into character is pretty intense. Thankfully I don’t have to simply describe the process for you, as there’s a handy video that shows off the 16.5 step process:

While that’s definitely a process that looks like it involves high levels of patience, dexterity, and flexibility… I’d still want to try it. Normally, here's where you'd have someone like me wax poetic about how it'd be a way to better understand the artist's journey into their character. However, if Alexander Skarsgård's attitude maps with my own personal brand of madness, he probably loves the end result - even if the process is a bitch.

The steps that allow the leading man of author Martha Welles’ book-to-screen adaptation fly did leave me with some legitimate questions, though. After seeing how the cybernetic smart ass is made, I felt the need to watch the trailer for Murderbot all over again.

After doing just that, I find myself even more fascinated by trying to pick out when the CGI does kick in, and when the practical effects are present. Which means I now need to let you take this journey for yourself:

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Obviously the bits with Murderbot’s helmet coming on and off are digital effects. But did our True Blood veteran actually stand stock still while his character was sold as an inferior unit? Did he run into the baking desert, in full uniform, and pretend to fight off that space centipede? Also, did Alexander Skarsgård’s previous gag with Jack McBrayer at Sundance 2023 lead to the 30 Rock vet being cast in Murderbot’s soap opera within a dystopian comedy?

I clearly need to watch Murderbot after taking this mini-journey of discovery. While that makes my watch list for current and upcoming Apple TV+ shows even longer, we’re thankfully only three episodes into this artificial person’s story.

New adventures premiere every Friday, on the Apple TV+-ready streaming device of your choice. Let’s just say we all have four episodes of homework for the near future. Don’t worry, Mr. Skarsgård – your bodily sacrifice in the name of dark sci-fi laughs is not in vain!