I've Been Thinking About Boyz n The Hood, And I Wish There Were More Black Dad Characters Like Jason "Furious" Styles

Do you want to know a “joke” that I've never found funny? It's when somebody mentions Black dads, and the punchline is that they'll be back soon. They just stepped out to get some milk.

If you read between the lines, they're implying that we (yes, we, since I'm a Black dad) have a tendency to walk out on our children, which I find to be one of the uglier stereotypes facing the Black community. I feel this way because one, I think many of us are far better dads than other people out there, and two, it's ignoring the societal disadvantages that Black people have endured throughout the years that has created possible parenting issues in the first place.

And, this all makes me think of Jason “Furious” Styles (Laurence Fishburne) from the movie Boyz n The Hood. Not only is he a phenomenal dad, but he also brings up several points of why Black men are often in such dire straits in the first place. Styles almost seems like an anomaly, though, since we so rarely see “the good Black father” archetype in stories these days. So, here's why I wish we'd see more Black dads like Jason “Furious” Styles.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Imagine Entertainment)

Movies Are Powerful, And Can Help Sway Public Perception

Here’s the thing about people who tell racist jokes. I’m almost certain that anybody who can demean an entire race doesn’t deal with that race on a daily basis. I see it all the time with my mostly Black and brown students ( I’m a teacher outside of writing for this website). You can tell that they don’t normally interact with white people by the way they talk about them. It’s almost like they think they’re aliens or something.

But, that’s mostly because the inner city environment they live in has next to no white people living in it. In fact, in order for them to actually see white people, they’d need to go to the more affluent town over, or, go to the mall. So, the only white people they might see on a daily basis are some of their teachers, or, characters in movies and TV shows. And, that’s why I think movies and TV can be helpful, as they often provide the only examples of diversity that some people see regularly.

For example, even though there’s no proof that Obama was elected president after people warmed up to the idea from seeing a Black president on 24 , there have definitely been people who have floated the idea in think pieces . And, that’s because, for good or for ill, entertainment is powerful, and it can sometimes sway public opinion.

Which is why somebody like “Furious” from Boyz n the Hood is such an important character. He impregnated his girlfriend back in high school, and even married her (which actually happens in real life, believe it or not, even in the Black community). Unfortunately, like many couples, they get divorced, and his wife takes responsibility for their child, Tre. But, when Tre starts acting up, his mother sends him to his father, as “Furious” is strict, but loving. And “Furious” raises Tre the best he can. Hell, he even gets him out of the hood by the end.

That’s why I wish more people got to see characters like “Furious” in movies. I know everybody likes to say “woke” this, and “DEI” that these days when they see Black characters in leadership roles. But, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t subconsciously hitting people once the movie or TV show is over. If there were more strong, Black fathers in entertainment like “Furious,” then perhaps the perception that Black dads are automatically “bad” fathers wouldn’t be so prevalent with so many people. Just a thought.

(Image credit: TV Land)

Black Kids Could Have Somebody To Look Up To When They Grow Older

I know that not everybody feels this way, but as a gay ally myself, I'm happy that there are great LGBTQ+ characters (played by LGBTQ+ actors) these days, because it means that kids who might be queer, or questioning whether they're queer, have characters who they can connect with.

No, I don't feel like Hollywood is “grooming” children. Nor do I think a TV show or movie can “make” somebody gay. What I do think though is that somebody who is gay might find something enriching or life affirming by seeing LGBTQ+ characters who speak to them as viewers. And, for viewers who aren’t queer, I think these characters make the stories more diverse, which I always feel is a net positive.

Well, in the same way that I think that young queer people could benefit from seeing LGBTQ+ characters, I feel the same way about young Black people having Black father figures in entertainment.

Because while it's cool that there are Black superheroes , how about characters that Black boys can actually aspire to be one day? Growing up, I had a multitude of good dads to look up to in Black sitcoms . I mean, it sucks (for many reasons) that Bill Cosby had such a dramatic fall from grace, as the legacy of The Cosby Show has now been tarnished , but Cosby was “America's Dad” at one point. So, even white, Hispanic, and Asian kids looked up to Cliff Huxtable's parenting. It wasn't just Black kids.

That said, even though there have been other Black dads in shows over the years, there hasn't really been a substitute for someone as beloved as Cliff Huxtable, and I wish there were. Characters like Cliff, or “Furious” could go a long way in teaching young Black boys that there can be different kinds of good Black fathers, which I think could help them when it comes to growing up and being good Black fathers themselves one day.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

It Would Make Movies More Interesting Since We Don't Often See This Kind Of Character In Films

Remember when people got upset over Ariel from The Little Mermaid being Black? How about when people wondered why there were Black elves in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Well, I'm the kind of guy who campaigns for a Black James Bond , so I might not be the best person to ask, but honestly, I'm all for more diversity in my movies.

The examples I mentioned are mostly fantasy characters. That's fine. But, I would love to see more good Black dad characters in films since we so rarely get them.

Yes, we see plenty of great dads in movies, like John Matrix in the greatest action movie of all time , Commando, or Bryan Mills in Taken. But, we don't often see great Black dads in movies. Yes, Denzel's character in John Q, Will Smith’s character in The Pursuit of Happyness, Idris Elba’s character in Daddy’s Little Girls, and of course, Laurence Fishburne from Boyz n the Hood are all great examples. But, there are so few other major ones that that I could probably count them all on two hands.

We should have so many more since I think they would make movies much more interesting since we so rarely see them.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Lastly, It Can Be A Model To Black Fathers

I'm fortunate to have a great father. He’s always been in my corner, and has always been supportive. Also, similar to Tre from Boyz n the Hood, my parents got divorced, and for a time, I lived with my mother, and then later, I lived with my father.

Now, as a parent myself, I have utilized a lot of what my own father taught me, but I've also pulled a great deal of parenting skills from movie and TV dads as well. For example, I'm not ashamed to admit that Bandit, from Bluey , has taught me a great deal .

I've also learned from other great dads as well, with “Furious” being a prime example of when I need to be tough with my son. This is why I think great Black dads in movies can be an example to us in the real world.

Because being a Black father is a little different - I would assume - from being a father from a different race. We have different conversations with our sons, similar to the ones “Furious” has with Tre, and we also have the stereotype that we’re not good enough to be dads in the first place.

Which is often hard to stomach. That’s why seeing a strong, Black father like “Furious” is reaffirming, and proof that we aren’t bad dads at all, and nobody should make us feel that we are.

But, what do you think? I’d love to hear your thoughts!