The Last Dance Producer Tells Us How He Feels About ‘Legend’ Scottie Pippen Criticizing The Chicago Bulls Docuseries And Whether He’d Change Anything

In some ways, it’s hard to believe it’s been nearly five years since The Last Dance premiered. ESPN’s Chicago Bulls-centered docuseries was a much-needed treat during the COVID quarantine in 2020, and it scored high ratings as well as acclaim from fans and pundits alike. Someone who wasn’t pleased with the 10-part show was Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, who criticized both it and former teammate Michael Jordan. CinemaBlend just spoke with one of the producers, who shared his feelings on the backlash and more.

Scottie Pippen initially denied reports that he was “livid” over the doc, though he later revealed that he told Michael Jordan (whose production company had creative control) he “wasn’t too pleased,” and they haven’t spoken since. That was in 2020 and, by late 2021, Pippen shared blunter thoughts on the doc in his memoir, Unguarded. He claimed the production merely “glorified” Jordan while not giving other players their due credit. Pippen also asserted that the production made him look selfish.

Jake Rogal was among several producers on Last Dance (which can currently be streamed with a Netflix subscription). I had the opportunity to speak with Rogal while he was promoting the newly released docuseries he directed, Court of Gold. When I asked for his take on the former small forward’s sentiments, Rogal admitted to feeling “bad” about them. He also explained why he didn’t believe the documentary painted the six-time NBA champion in a negative light:

Yeah, when I hear Scottie say that, you feel bad, because I actually thought that he came off really well in the doc. His interviews are awesome. He's like a hero when his back's hurt, and he's still playing as a decoy. He's a legend of the Bulls. He's a legend of the sport. So I was surprised to hear that honestly, because I thought he was portrayed really, really well and favorably, and we weren't being inaccurate. We were just telling people the story, and I thought Scottie was a hero of it. I have nothing but respect and admiration for him, and I hope one day he can look back on that and see that he's a hero of the story.

The allegations of selfishness specifically pertained to the Bulls’ 1997-1998 season, during which Scottie Pippen intentionally delayed ankle surgery. Said move was made so that his summer offseason wouldn’t be filled with rehabilitation activities, though it also delayed his availability to the team until well into the regular season. Fans have long debated the merits of Pippen’s decision but, in the decades following that, the basketball hall of famer has been praised for his heroics on the court and contributions to both the Bulls and the game of basketball. Jake Rogal’s comments exemplify the sort of praise Pippen still receives.

Of course, Scottie Pippen wasn’t the only former player who took issue with the series. Former Bulls player Horace Grant, who was interviewed for the doc, called out the “so-called documentary,” in which His Airness accused him of leaking locker room secrets. Fellow interviewee Steve Kerr was mostly fine with the doc, though he was also somewhat "disappointed" by how Pippen was depicted. With all of this in mind, I asked the co-producer if there’s anything he’d change about the production, and he provided an honest answer:

No, honestly, I don't think so. I think we did what we set out to do, and I think we did it with integrity, and we did it with a ton of research and we did it [by] asking the right questions to the right people. So I feel proud of what we did. I really can't think of a different way, and I think you had said it earlier, for any doc to be made, is kind of a minor miracle not just because — just so much has to fall into place. So for something — a doc that big to actually make it onto the air is like — I'm proud of that just in itself.

Jake Rogal’s belief that nothing needed to be changed is hard to argue with, especially considering that the doc that was ultimately released scored a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. Still, whether someone liked it or not, they’re entitled to their opinion. As for Scottie Pippen, it’s hard to say whether his views on the series might change one day as Rogal hopes.

Make up your own mind on The Last Dance by streaming it on Netflix now. Know that on that same platform, you’ll also find the recently released six-part docuseries Court of Gold, a “full access” production that follows men’s basketball teams during the 2024 Summer Olympics.