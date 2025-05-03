Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Discusses One Thing That Changed Their Relationship Years Ago And Affects The ‘Little Rift’ Between Them Now

News
By published

What changed the dynamics between the two teammates?

Michael Jordan is interviewed on The Last Dance, while Scottie Pippen appears on the PBD Podcast
(Image credit: ESPN/PBD)

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have apparently been on the outs over the past several years. A few years ago, Pippen shared some blunt critiques of his Chicago Bulls cohort and continued to drop brutally honest takes on MJ and his impact on the game of basketball. Other veteran players have since weighed in on the matter, sharing their thoughts not only on Pippen and Jordan’s skills but the chances of a reconciliation. With that, fellow Bulls alum Craig Hodges believes one detail changed the dynamics between his teammates.

Former shooting/point guard Craig Hodges is one of the many players to have shared the court with Air Jordan and “Pip” during their days with the Chicago Bulls. Hodges played for the team for four seasons, winning the championship titles with the squad in 1991 and 1992. During an episode of All the Smoke, Hodges was asked about the relationship between his former teammates. He subsequently theorized (as shared in an X clip) that their dynamic changed when a certain distinction was awarded to a number of players years ago:

Once Scottie became one of the 50th best [players of all time], his level of confidence – not necessarily the way he played – he was playing at Top 50 before then. He just didn’t know it, you feel me? He was under the influence of 23, that this is how you do it. … When he became Top 50, it became ‘[gestures like equal level] What? Let’s go.’ And I think, to some degree, that’s still there in that little rift they having.

Craig Hodges speaks on All the Smoke

(Image credit: All the Smoke)

In 1996, the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History (as part of the league’s 50th anniversary) were announced, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen being named amongst their ranks. The two were subsequently named to the 75th anniversary team in 2021 as well. What Craig Hodges is inferring is that once Pippen was named amongst the all-time greats, his confidence increased, and that apparently changed the big brother, little brother dynamic he seemingly had with Jordan on the court.

More on Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen is interviewed on The Last Dance

(Image credit: ESPN)

The Last Dance Producer Tells Us How He Feels About ‘Legend’ Scottie Pippen Criticizing The Chicago Bulls Docuseries And Whether He’d Change Anything

The two Dream Team members definitely don’t seem to have any kind of sibling-like relationship now. In 2021, Scottie Pippen blasted his former colleague over the docuseries The Last Dance (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). He accused His Airness, whose production company had editorial control, of using the doc to “uplift” himself and not give other players the credit they deserved. Pippen also said his ex-teammate “ruined” the game of basketball and a few years later, called him a “horrible” player as well.

The former small forward has since received backlash for his comments, with Charles Barkley criticizing him for “big-game hunting” by taking those shots at MJ in his memoir, Unguarded. Late NBA legend Jerry West also questioned the critiques, wondering why the Arkansas native was “bothering” to feud with his old teammate. As for whether the two might reconcile, fellow Bulls alum Charles Oakley thinks it won’t happen. Craig Hodges remains hopeful, though:

Lord willing, it’ll come together, because everybody got children and grandbabies now. We too grown for that shit.

Scottie Pippen previously said he and Michael Jordan “never were great friends” and, at this point, the chances of them finding some common ground does admittedly seem slim. However, perhaps something could bring the two back together, regardless of the kinds of variables factoring into their relationship.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway

Yellowstone May Have Ended Earlier Than Expected, But We'll Get To See Some OG Characters Back On Screen Sooner Than I Thought

Lewis Pullman Might Not Have Social Media, But Seeing His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Danny Ramirez Using His Accounts To Constantly Hype Him Up Might Be Better
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Lewis Pullman as Bob and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
Lewis Pullman Might Not Have Social Media, But Seeing His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Danny Ramirez Using His Accounts To Constantly Hype Him Up Might Be Better
Dwayne Johnson looks ahead in conversation with a stoic expression in Red One.
The Rock's Wife Shouted Out His Epic Cheat Meals As He Hit His 53rd Birthday, And I'm Happy She's As Enthusiastic About Them As I Am
Abby wearing a tie under judge&#039;s robe, holding gavel in Night Court musical episode
Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway
From left to right: Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly standing next to each other on Yellowstone.
Yellowstone May Have Ended Earlier Than Expected, But We'll Get To See Some OG Characters Back On Screen Sooner Than I Thought
Sebastian Stan without hair on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the Thunderbolts cast, April 2025
I Was Wondering What Was Going On With Sebastian Stan Cutting Off All His Hair, And He's Finally Illuminated Us
Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Supernatural Season 15
'You Had Me At Jensen Ackles.' Fans Cannot Get Enough After Supernatural's Star Finally Shares First Look At His New Countdown Series
From left to right: Josh O&#039;Connor leaning against a church bench and Daniel Craig holding a coat and hat as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man.
After Netflix’s CEO Called Theatrical Movie Releases An ‘Outdated Concept,’ Knives Out 3 Director Rian Johnson Weighed In
Frome left to right: Chloe Fineman smiling in an SNL ad and Aimee Lou Wood on The White Lotus.
After Bowen Yang Reacted To Aimee Lou Wood's Criticism Of That White Lotus SNL Sketch, Chloe Fineman Shared Her Thoughts On What Happened
Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure on Fuller House.
Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Opens Up Years After ‘Never Actually’ Feuding With Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Traditional Marriage Beliefs, But It’s Clear They’re From ‘Very Different Worlds'
Black and white screenshot of Taylor Swift looking into camera in Fortnight video.
A Big Taylor Swift Milestone Quietly Came And Went In April