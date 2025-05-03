Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Discusses One Thing That Changed Their Relationship Years Ago And Affects The ‘Little Rift’ Between Them Now
What changed the dynamics between the two teammates?
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have apparently been on the outs over the past several years. A few years ago, Pippen shared some blunt critiques of his Chicago Bulls cohort and continued to drop brutally honest takes on MJ and his impact on the game of basketball. Other veteran players have since weighed in on the matter, sharing their thoughts not only on Pippen and Jordan’s skills but the chances of a reconciliation. With that, fellow Bulls alum Craig Hodges believes one detail changed the dynamics between his teammates.
Former shooting/point guard Craig Hodges is one of the many players to have shared the court with Air Jordan and “Pip” during their days with the Chicago Bulls. Hodges played for the team for four seasons, winning the championship titles with the squad in 1991 and 1992. During an episode of All the Smoke, Hodges was asked about the relationship between his former teammates. He subsequently theorized (as shared in an X clip) that their dynamic changed when a certain distinction was awarded to a number of players years ago:
In 1996, the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History (as part of the league’s 50th anniversary) were announced, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen being named amongst their ranks. The two were subsequently named to the 75th anniversary team in 2021 as well. What Craig Hodges is inferring is that once Pippen was named amongst the all-time greats, his confidence increased, and that apparently changed the big brother, little brother dynamic he seemingly had with Jordan on the court.
The two Dream Team members definitely don’t seem to have any kind of sibling-like relationship now. In 2021, Scottie Pippen blasted his former colleague over the docuseries The Last Dance (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). He accused His Airness, whose production company had editorial control, of using the doc to “uplift” himself and not give other players the credit they deserved. Pippen also said his ex-teammate “ruined” the game of basketball and a few years later, called him a “horrible” player as well.
The former small forward has since received backlash for his comments, with Charles Barkley criticizing him for “big-game hunting” by taking those shots at MJ in his memoir, Unguarded. Late NBA legend Jerry West also questioned the critiques, wondering why the Arkansas native was “bothering” to feud with his old teammate. As for whether the two might reconcile, fellow Bulls alum Charles Oakley thinks it won’t happen. Craig Hodges remains hopeful, though:
Scottie Pippen previously said he and Michael Jordan “never were great friends” and, at this point, the chances of them finding some common ground does admittedly seem slim. However, perhaps something could bring the two back together, regardless of the kinds of variables factoring into their relationship.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway
Yellowstone May Have Ended Earlier Than Expected, But We'll Get To See Some OG Characters Back On Screen Sooner Than I Thought