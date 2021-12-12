Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included

Over the course of the past decade, streaming has become one of the most dominant and most-used forms of entertainment, with a seemingly never-ending list of platforms offering a wide range of shows, movies, and other original content. With more than 1.1 billion streaming service subscriptions, it’s easy to see how a lot of people are spending their free time these days. And even though services are being introduced all the time, there are few that match the overall package that comes with a Netflix subscription.

Sure, Netflix may not be as inventive as some of the newer services out there and doesn’t offer things like live sports, news, and all sorts of packaged deals; but the streaming service remains one of the best buys for your buck thanks in part to some of its impressive features. Let’s take a look at some of those now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Netflix Subscription Plans And Price

Like several other streaming services, Netflix offers three plans to choose from that range anywhere from $8.99 per month to $17.99 per month. But unlike platforms like Peacock Premium, which has content exclusive to the more expensive plan, all three Netflix price tiers include the same movies and shows, you’re mainly just paying for better video quality and the number of devices that can stream simultaneously. Let’s break those down…

First, there’s the “Basic” plan which costs $8.99 per month and allows you to stream on a single device at a maximum resolution of 480p, or standard definition.

Then there’s the “Standard” plan which costs $13.99 per month and allows you to watch on two devices at the same time with a maximum resolution of 1080p, or full high definition.

Then there’s the “Premium” plan which costs $17.99 per month but you will be able to stream on four devices (perfect for families) at a maximum picture quality of 4K ultra high definition.

Sign up for a Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Does Netflix Still Offer A DVD-By-Mail Service?

Remember back in the day when Netflix was primarily a DVD-by-mail service and the company’s streaming side, called Netflix Instant, was only secondary? A lot has changed since the company announced its foray into streaming back in early 2007, but the tried and true method of having DVDs (and now Blu-rays) sent in the mail is still alive and kicking.

Check out Netflix’s DVD website.

There are two different options to choose from if you want to add the DVD service back to your plan like it’s the early 2000s all over again or if you missed out when the craze changed the way in which we watch movies at home. First, there’s the “Standard” option which costs $7.99 per month for one DVD at a time or $9.99 per month if you want Blu-ray discs. The “Premier” plan comes in at $11.99 per month for two DVDs at a time or $14.99 per month if you want Blu-rays as well.

There are no late fees with either option but you will be charged for any discs you have out when you end your DVD-by-mail plan (not like that has ever happened to any of us before).

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Supported Devices

Sometimes you want to watch your favorite streaming service but it’s not available on whichever device you have, turning a movie-watching experience into a literal nightmare. Luckily for anyone with a Netflix subscription, that’s not usually a problem (as long as everything is updated).

Currently, Netflix is available on all the major streaming boxes like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and even Portal from Facebook. This is also true for most smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp, and countless others. All PlayStation and XBOX consoles have it as well, even PS Vita which Sony gave up on years ago. Nintendo fans, however, are out of luck and will have to settle for Hulu or YouTube. Most smartphones, tablets, and web browsers will also allow you to watch Netflix with little to no trouble.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Select Netflix Movies And Shows Can Be Downloaded For Offline Viewing

One of the coolest Netflix functions, one that has saved more than a few long car rides with shoddy internet service, is the ability to download select movies and shows for offline viewing. There are some drawbacks though, as not every movie and show is available to be downloaded and the service isn’t available on all devices. But if you want to catch up on some of your favorite Netflix originals on an Apple mobile device, Android devices, or an Amazon fire tablet, all you have to do is click on the “Download” button on the Netflix app. You’ll be binging without using all your phone’s data in no time at all.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Having Multiple Netflix Profiles Prevents Issues With Your Recommendations

The Netflix recommendation algorithm can be a little delicate at times and all it takes is one random kids show to ruin your curated list of movies, shows, and documentaries. To prevent any of these issues, you can make profiles for each person in your house that's using your Netflix subscription. Having individual profiles also allows you use some of Netflix’s parental guards so you don’t walk in on your kids watching You when they should be watching Shaun the Sheep.

Another good reason to have multiple profiles is that it prevents you from losing your spot with your favorite show in the event that you and your roommate or significant other are watching the same program but at different times and paces. Just nip that problem in the bud.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Continues To Add Original Movies And TV Shows

And lastly, the list of the best movies on Netflix continues to grow as time goes on and the quality seems to be improving all the time. If you want to catch all those original movies like The Harder They Fall, The Power of the Dog, and Don’t Look Up, then Netflix is going to give it to you. Even when you take the prestige films out of the picture, there are so many original movies being added every week, giving you an endless amount of romantic comedies, dramas, and over-the-top action flicks.

And don’t forget all the best shows on Netflix either. With Ozark, Stranger Things, and The Crown all returning to the 2022 TV schedule, the streaming service is going to have a landmark year, and you can be there to enjoy it with any of the Netflix subscription options.

Well, hopefully you learned a thing or two about everything that comes with a Netflix subscription. Now all there is left to do is to figure out if you really want to take things to the next level with that 4K option.