Charles Barkley Reacts To Michael Jordan’s New TV Gig At NBC And Shares Thoughts On Whether They’re Now Broadcasting ‘Rivals’

The sports broadcasting landscape is going through yet another change, as NBC is making a comeback when it comes to NBA content. After regaining the broadcast rights to the professional basketball league, the aforementioned network is reviving NBA on NBC (and Peacock). With that, network execs are building a robust roster of broadcasters to help with coverage, and they’ve even lured sports legend Michael Jordan into the fold. Now, Jordan’s former friend, Charles Barkley, is weighing in on him becoming a broadcaster.

What Did Charles Barkley Say About Michael Jordan Joining NBC?

Charles Barkley has been in the sports media business for some time now, as he’s co-anchored fan-favorite show Inside the NBA since 2000. So the “Round Mound of Rebound” certainly knows a thing or two about being a broadcaster. The Daily Mail caught up with Barkley, during which he was asked for his thoughts on “Air Jordan” making the jump to the TV business. Overall, it would seem that Barkley is ecstatic about this turn of events:

I'm glad to have him back, it's going to be fun watching him.

Michael Jordan’s decision to join the Peacock network as a “special contributor” at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season does come as a bit of a surprise. While Jordan did take part in the Emmy-winning 2020 docuseries, The Last Dance (which is available to Netflix subscription holders), he has mostly sought privacy during his post-playing years. I’m still eager to see what he brings to the table as an analyst, though, just like Charles Barkley. As for whether this TV gig sparks a new rivalry of sorts for them, Barkley has this to say:

We ain't rivals. We're all promoting the same sport. And that's the good thing about it. We're not in competition. We're both trying to make sure the game grows. I'm glad to have him back.

That’s a refreshing take, and “Sir Charles” is certainly right about that. At the end of the day, the NBA broadcasters on the various networks are working to provide accurate and entertaining coverage. Barkley and his crew at Inside have been seeking to do that for years now (and they certainly know how to entertain viewers). Their work situation will look a bit different this fall, though, given the corporate changes that have impacted the long-running talk show.

How Is Inside The NBA Going To Be Different During The Upcoming Basketball Season?

For much of 2024, it seemed that Inside the NBA would be cancelled due to TNT’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, losing the broadcast rights to the eponymous sports league. The situation turned around, however, when TNT Sports and ESPN struck a historic deal that would allow the show to be licensed out to the latter network. While that announcement was accompanied by some excitement, some pundits have expressed concerns over the move.

(Image credit: TNT)

Charles Barkley has been waiting for specific details on his work schedule, given that he and co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal are reportedly going to be covering more games. Another word of caution came from Bill Simmons, as the veteran sports journalist believes the show’s dialogue-driven format will suffer due to ESPN’s commercial-heavy broadcasts. Nevertheless, network president Jimmy Pitaro seems confident that with Inside’s four hosts still in the fray, the series will continue to thrive.

As a longtime fan of Inside the NBA, I’m hopeful that the show’s will quality will hold up amid this new era. It’d be a shame if Charles Barkley and co. aren’t able to continue to do the work that’s made them popular for so long. On that same token, I’m hopeful that Michael Jordan is in a position to effectively deliver his unique perspectives on NBC and emerges as a must-see personality like Barkley. In the meantime, grab a Peacock subscription, so you’ll be able to stream Jordan’s coverage when it begins this fall.