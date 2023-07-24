7 Life Lessons I Learned From The Ninja Turtles Growing Up

I was introduced to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at an extremely young age, so young in fact, that some of my earliest memories revolve around the “Heroes in a Half-Shell.” From watching a VHS of the animated series with my older brother so many times the tape got all warped during the “Hot Rodding Teenagers from Dimension X” episode, to convincing my mom to drive us nearly an hour away to meet “Raphael” at a Wal-Mart, to handing over my old toys and TV tray to my son, it’s safe to say I’ve grown up with those turtles.

In honor of CinemaBlend’s partnership with AMC Theatres, where you can now purchase tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , and in anticipation of the Turtles’ return to the big screen on August 2nd, I’ve decided to think back at seven of the life lessons I learned from the Ninja Turtles growing up. Most of these are from the 1990 live-action film, but there are some from that beloved cartoon that still has a place in my heart decades later.

Forgiveness Is Divine But Never Pay Full Price For A Late Pizza

I honestly think my love of pizza spawns from my childhood obsession with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, because no slice of pie has ever looked as good as those featured in the animated series. But my continued admiration for piles of crust, sauce, cheese, and meats has nothing on that of the turtles, specifically Michelangelo, who takes it to the extreme. So, I guess you could say one of my earliest life lessons came from the nunchuck-wielding reptile: "Forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for a late pizza.”

This classic line comes from the 1990 movie when a Dominos delivery driver is just a bit late dropping off the pizza through a sewer grate, which feels like a play on the company’s “30 minutes or less” promotion that was all the rage at the time. But silly as it may be, the scene has some wisdom to it, as it taught me the importance of being punctual as a young kid.

It’s Best To Not Face Your Problems Alone

One of the key elements in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is Raphael’s struggle to find his place in the team and the world around him. There are multiple times throughout the movie where the sai-weidling hero in a half-shell attempts to go out on his own and take care of his problems without the assistance of his brothers, which ultimately leads to more problems, be it a Foot Clan ninja following him to his hidden lair or taking a beating from a group of the soldiers.

This is something I try to keep in mind in all aspects of my life, even as an adult. Whether I’m trying to take care of a problem at work, a project at home, or trying to raise my kids, I have to remember that my coworkers, family and friends are more than willing to help out with whatever is going on. But lucky for me, I don’t have a clan of masked goons or a masked villain chasing after me.

Don’t Back Down From A Fight

The Ninja Turtles, Casey Jones, and April O’Neil never, and I mean never, back down from a fight, which was something I took to heart as a young fan of the property. There are just so many examples from the various movies and TV shows, one of which was super handy when I was first starting out as a newspaper reporter.

I wasn’t looking into police corruption or a large gang of misguided kids who became the foot soldiers for Master Shredder like April in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but there were times where I had to push back to get information for a story. Again, I’m not saying I was the April O’Neil of small-town print journalism, but I did channel her spirit.

Keep Practicing

No matter how good you think you are, there’s always room for improvement, at least that’s what Michelangelo taught me in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when he shows-up as a member of the Foot Clan who also specializes in the nunchucks. When the masked ninja crashes into April’s apartment and tries to impress the heroes with his skills, Mike pulls off what can be described as the most graceful and astounding nunchuck twirling of all time. Seriously, it’s so cool.

Even though I stopped messing around with nunchucks after bopping myself in the head too many times, the sentiment still stands. Don’t just get good at something and stop practicing. Continue to get better and keep on honing your skills.

Anger Clouds The Mind

Earlier I mentioned how Raphael’s journey was a major part of the first movie, and another key element of that story is the way he allows his anger to continually cloud his judgment. This is rectified during a pivotal conversation between Raph and Master Splinter, who talks to his son about the power of anger and how, unchecked, it can turn into an unconquerable enemy.

This is something that has come up in countless heroes’ journeys over the years, but also something that is huge to tell a young kid watching at home. Who would have thought a movie based on an animated series that itself was based on a manga could be full of so many great messages?

Heroes Come In All Shapes, Sizes, And Half-Shells

The Ninja Turtles also taught me a lot about what it means to be a hero as well as that they come in all shapes and sizes. It’s the uniqueness of the four heroes in a half-shell, their fearless rat mentor, a young yet dogged reporter, and a vigilante in a hockey mask that really allowed the characters to stand out at the time.

On top of that, the heroes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles looked so cool, so much so that I insisted on having all the toys. Wait, was that the point all along?

There’s Always New Pizza Topping Combination To Check Out, Except Anchovies

And last but certainly not least is the life lesson I learned about the various pizza topping combinations and how you should never be afraid to try new things (well, except for anchovies). Though the pizza concepts were a little tame in the movies, the animated series gave us so many different options like peanut butter and pepperoni pizza, marshmallow pizza, and countless others.

At that point in my life, I thought cheese or pepperoni were your only options. That all changed thanks to Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael and their open-minded palates.

Well, this certainly has been a fun trip down memory lane exploring how much my life was shaped by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And while I’m much older now, I still can’t wait to see what Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has in store for the young and young at heart. If you’re just like me, you’ll probably want to go ahead and purchase your tickets before the movie arrives in theaters on August 2nd.