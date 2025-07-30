Someone Asked Harrison Ford If He'll Return To Marvel, And He Had A One-Word Answer
On brand.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly producing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Harrison Ford recently joined the fun with Captain America: Brave New World, taking on the role of Thaddeus Ross from late actor William Hurt. The A-lister was recently asked if he's returning to that role in upcoming Marvel movies, and offered a one-word answer.
Captain America 4 struggled at the box office, and starred Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Cap. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been wondering about what's next for Ross, and in a recent interview with Variety Ford was asked if Kevin Feige has convinced him to return to the MCU. his answer was short and sweet, stating:
Talk about on brand. Ford isn't known for mincing words, so he was honest about the lack of plans for him to return to the MCU. But given the fact that the studio is currently in the midst of filming Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps it's just a matter of timing. Fingers crossed.
Ford has some big shoes to fill when he joined the MCU, but the Star Wars icon brought his signature charisma to the role. On top of playing Thaddeus Ross, he also got to hulk out as the Red Hulk for the movie's final action sequence. And yes, it was pretty epic.
The ending of Captain America: Brave New World saw Ross imprisoned in The Raft after the events of the film. But there was a silver lining, as he finally reunited with his daughter Betty (Liv Tyler). We'll just have to wait and see if/when this long-standing character reappears in the shared universe.
As a character Ross has appeared in a ton of movies across the MCU timeline, starting with 2008's The Incredible Hulk and then returning for Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Black Widow. As such, Harrison Ford's possible return in the role seems pretty inevitable. There's just always a reason for the long-standing character to pop back up.
Harrison Ford's one-word response about his Marvel future is super on brand for the actor, whose interest in major franchises is always in juxtaposition to the fans. He's been fielding questions about Star Wars for decades now, and the same is likely going to happen with the MCU until the time that Ross is written off for good.
Sine Captain America 4 failed to perform critically and financially, only time will tell if a fifth movie is green lit. The MCU has had peaks and valleys since Endgame, so the pressure is on for the next Avengers movies to reset things.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to wait and see if/when Ford pops back up again.
