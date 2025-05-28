32 Life Lessons I Learned From Ernest Movies

Growing up, I watched the various Ernest movies more than any young kid should. From the days of catching Ernest Scared Stupid on cable to being gifted a copy of Ernest Goes to Camp on VHS to watching Ernest Rides Again (that “Mr. Bill” short at the beginning still kills me) non-stop after renting it at Blockbuster, I spent a lot of time with the late Jim Varney’s iconic character.

Those movies shaped my personality , but were also filled with some tremendous and tremendously funny lessons about friendship, heroes, and trusting your gut. That said, here are 32 life lessons I learned from Ernest, “Knowwhatimean?”

Heroes Come In All Shapes And Sizes (Various Ernest Movies)

Despite coming off as someone who looks like they could never be a hero, Ernest ends up saving the day for Kamp Kikakee, its campers, and its legacy in Ernest Goes To Camp. But that’s just the beginning of this unlikely hero’s feats. In Ernest Scared Stupid, he rises to the occasion once again, this time to take on those disgusting trolls and save all the children and an entire Missouri town from the ancient evil.

Being Clumsy Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing (Various Ernest Movies)

Make no mistake, Ernest is incredibly clumsy and accident-prone in all of his movies, but sometimes his lack of coordination leads to great things happening, at least for him and his allies. As someone who leans more toward the clumsy side, this aspect of Ernest’s character has always meant something.

There Really Isn't An Easy Way Out (Ernest Goes To School)

In Ernest Goes to School, everyone’s favorite janitor uses a brain accelerator to excel in his classes. However, when the device malfunctions, he has to do things the old-fashioned way. Not only does he do the right thing and go about the exams the hard way, but Ernest also restores his friendship with fellow students.

If Something Looks Odd Or Dangerous, Leave It Alone (Ernest Scared Stupid)

This one comes up all the time in the franchise, but in Ernest Scared Stupid, he accidentally releases the trolls thanks to his signature curiosity. Though he later fixes things, Ernest does bring all kinds of chaos to Briarville, Missouri.

Never Lose Track Of Your Goals (Ernest Goes To Camp)

Ernest dreams of being a counselor at Kamp Kikakee throughout Ernest Goes to Camp, but no one sees him as more than an accident-prone handyman. The whole movie, he tries to prove himself to everyone at the camp that he can be a trusted leader there.

No Force Is Stronger Than Belief (Various Ernest Movies)

Ernest has proven time and time again that great things can happen if you just believe. Just look at what they did in Ernest Goes to Camp, Ernest Saves Christmas, and Ernest Goes to School. In all of those movies, he pretty much manifests things to happen, with a lot of hard work on top of it.

We All Need A Loyal And Crafty Dog By Our Side (Various Ernest Movies)

Ernest's Dog, Rimshot, is one of the best on-screen pooches of all time . This iconic Jack Russell Terrier, which appeared in Ernest Goes to Jail and Ernest Scared Stupid, shows that you can do just about anything with a loyal and crafty dog by your side.

Need To Save Your Camp? Bring In The Turtles (Ernest Goes to Camp)

No, I’m not talking about the Ninja Turtles. Though not the most practical weapon to use to ward off angry miners and construction workers, the turtles used as paratroopers in Ernest Goes to Camp came in big time to save Kamp Kikakee.

Milk Does The Body Good... And Kills Trolls (Ernest Scared Stupid)

Remember all those “Drink Milk” posters up at school cafeterias back in the day? Well, if they wanted kids to drink more milk, they could have just played Ernest Scared Stupid. Seriously, Ernest and his friends use milk to weaken and defeat the trolls. I'm not making this up.

The Power Of Friendship Defeats All (Various Ernest Movies)

Ernest always ends up making friends with unlikely people – disenfranchised kids, old Native Americans, witches with a heart of gold, you name it. This, more times than not, helps him save the day. So, what’s the lesson? Well, the power of friendships defeats all.

Sometimes Cleverness Is Better Than Brains (Ernest Goes To Jail)

Despite not being the smartest person in the room, or prison, in the case of Ernest Goes to Jail, Ernest is a crafty guy whose cleverness gets him out of a bind and sometimes helps him get one over on the villains.

Kindness Goes A Long Way (Ernest Scared Stupid)

In Ernest Scared Stupid, he helps defeat the trolls by being nice to them. It sounds crazy, but a big heart can go a long way.

Family Is Incredibly Important (Various Ernest Movies)

Ernest's various family members - Auntie Nelda, Ace Worrell, Astor Clement - often come in and help the overwhelmed hero in his different adventures (and misadventures). I mean, go back and watch that outrageous scene near the end of Ernest Scared Stupid where the whole family gets in on the fun.

Singing To A Snapping Turtle Makes It Release Its Bite (Ernest Goes To Camp)

In Ernest Goes to Camp, Pokey the turtle bites Ernest's nose and doesn't let go until he and the campers start singing “Happy Together.” Also, his rendition of “Gee I’m Glad It’s Raining” later on in them movie is one of the best musical moments in a non-musical of all time.

Don't Trust Jake And Eddie's Diabolical Culinary Concoctions (Ernest Goes To Camp)

Basically, if you see Jake and Eddie (Gailard Sartain and Daniel Butler) cooking something up in their new machine, run, don’t walk. This is especially true if they whip up some Eggs Erroneous. However, the wacky machine does come in handy during the climactic battle.

Don't Let Success Get To Your Head (Slam Dunk Ernest)

In Slam Dunk Ernest, our hero gets a pair of magical shoes that make him the best player on Clean Sweep. But when the new skills get to his head, Ernest becomes the worst possible teammate, one his fellow players hate despite the success.

Everyone Deserves A Second Chance (Ernest Goes to Camp)

Just like Ernest, the Second Chancers in Ernest Goes to Camp rise to the occasion and help save the camp, despite being a rowdy and rough group of juvenile delinquents. Whenever everyone else tucks their tails between their legs and accepts defeat, these scrappy youngsters prove redemption is worth fighting for.

Respect Your Elders (Various Ernest Movies)

In Ernest Goes to Camp and Ernest Scared Stupid, the older characters, those with the most wisdom and knowledge, end up helping the hero save the day. This is true if you're facing an evil mining company or an army of trolls.

Courage Goes A Long Way (Ernest Goes To Camp)

Ernest and the Second Chancers don't have muscles or a vast amount of resources to save their home away from home in Ernest Goes to Camp, but they do have loads of courage to stand up and do the right thing. I mean, they take on a corrupt mining company with nothing more than some improvised weapons (those turtles) and their bravery.

Don't Let Your Failures Define You As A Person (Ernest Goes to School)

In Ernest Goes to School, the lead tries and tries and tries to pass his exams, but keeps having trouble. Eventually, he overcomes the odds and doesn't let the repeated failures get him down.

Own Up To Your Mistakes (Ernest Scared Stupid)

In Ernest Scared Stupid, our hero’s mistakes lead to major issues. Instead of hiding it, he owns up to it and comes up with a plan to save the town, local residents, and Rimshot from total defeat.

Trust Your Gut (Various Ernest Movies)

Ernest isn't the smartest character, but he often listens to his gut, and great results come from it (at least sometimes). I know that he is known as a character without the highest IQ (whether brains or emotionally), but like all those great detectives over the years, he listens to his instincts.

Nobody's Perfect (Various Ernest Movies)

Anyone familiar with the Ernest movies knows that nobody’s perfect in these ‘80s and ’90s comedies. But that’s what makes Ernest P. Worrell such a great character. He’s not perfect, and he knows it, which makes him even more likable.

Listen To Kids (Various Ernest Movies)

Similar to how the Ernest movies stress the importance of respecting your elders and taking their wisdom to heart, the franchise also thinks highly of the younger characters around Ernest. More times than not, the kids know how to save the day. Listen to them and don't discount their input.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words (Ernest Goes To Camp)

In Ernest Goes to Camp, the clumsy hero doesn't convince people with his words, but instead with his actions and go-getter attitude. I’m not saying the late Jim Varney didn’t have a way with words, but his most famous character was a man who led by his actions.

Stay Out Of Poison Ivy... Or Risk Getting A Big Shot (Ernest Goes To Camp)

In Ernest Goes to Camp, the camp maintenance worker has a habit of getting into poison ivy. Even after he learns that he's allergic to it (and has to get a massive shot to make it go away), he can't stay away from the stuff.

Laughter Is The Best Medicine (Various Ernest Movies)

When in doubt, Ernest's incredible sense of humor comes in handy and can even help save the day (or at least turn someone's mood around).

You're Never Too Old To Try Again (Ernest Goes To School)

In Ernest Goes to School, our friendly janitor has to finish his senior year to keep his job... as a man in his 40s. Despite the embarrassment and anxiety this causes, Ernest decides it's never too late to try again. Guess what – the plan works, and all is saved in a plot that was eerily similar to Billy Madison, which came out the following year.

If It Looks Ancient, Don't Touch It (Ernest Rides Again)

Ernest Rides Again is one of the more forgotten movies in the series, which is a shame, because it’s actually a lot of fun. It’s no Ernest Goes to Camp, but that’s pretty much impossible. In this one, the clumsy hero constantly starts touching things he shouldn't, and nearly kills himself and his friends at one point when they’re walking through a dangerous and delicate situation. Seriously, keep your hands to yourself.

Never Give Up (Ernest Scared Stupid)

After the town mocks him for his troll warning, Ernest sets out to save everyone from the ancient evil, even those who nearly laughed him out of the city. It's a hard-fought battle with all kinds of ups and downs, but like John Cena, who has never been seen at the same time or same place as Ernest, he doesn't give up and rises above the hate to save the day.

Don't Be Afraid To Improvise (Various Ernest Movies)

Ernest always finds a way out of his delicate and dangerous situations by improvising. Some plans are better than others, but this guy's success rate is ridiculous. I mean, the stuff he pulls off in Ernest Goes to Camp and Ernest Goes to Jail is honestly some of the funniest and most ingenious stuff you’ll see from a family-friendly movie franchise.

Be Careful With Your Flea Market Purchases (Ernest Goes To Africa)

In Ernest Goes to Africa (one of the final entries in the franchise before Varney’s death), the titular hero unknowingly buys a set of stolen jewels at a flea market when trying to impress his love interest. This kicks off a series of unfortunate events that essentially tells us to maybe be careful with that flea market purchase, Ernest.