Watching George Stephanopoulos Get Helped By Firefighters After Getting Stuck In The Good Morning America Elevator Is Literally My Nightmare

Normally, news anchors are the ones reporting the scary news. However, yesterday, before Good Morning America’s July 29 broadcast on the 2025 TV schedule , one of its anchors, George Stephanopoulos, lived the scary news as he got stuck in an elevator. He’s perfectly fine, don’t worry. In fact, he reported his own story on the morning news. However, seeing this all go down spooked me.

As the anchors of GMA went over the headlines of the day, they also took a minute to acknowledge the newsworthy event that happened in their building. After George Stephanopoulos got stuck in an elevator in their office, the New York Fire Department had to come to the rescue. It seemed like quite the event, take a look:

FDNY rescues George Stephanopoulos in stuck elevator - YouTube Watch On

In the video, the long-time Good Morning America anchor explained that he was entering the building with his security guard, and they got stuck in the freight elevator. Then, it stopped between the second and third floors, and they had to wait about an hour and 15 minutes for the NYFD to come to the rescue.

The firefighters did save the day with their hand-dandy ladder, and Stephanopoulos and his security guard were perfectly fine. In fact, the anchor seemed pretty unbothered by the situation as he revealed what he did while they waited for rescue:

I answered a lot of emails, I read the New York Times. It was OK, Rich and I chatted a little bit. And we were safe.

Honestly, Stephanopoulos seemed more unbothered by this snafu than Jenna Bush Hager was last week when she said a curse word on air . Admittedly, those are two very different situations. However, if I were the GMA host, I would have been deeply stressed, much like the Today with Jenna and Friends host was.

Truly, getting stuck in an elevator is a real fear I have. So, George Stephanopoulos’ situation is a literal nightmare. However, his little issue did prove how perfectly fine you can be when stuck in this situation. As long as you remain cool, calm, collected and patient, you’ll probably be fine. Plus, if you have good enough data or wifi in that moving tin can, you can distract yourself with work and reading, like he did.

Plus, he wasn’t even late for the broadcast. He was there at the top of the show and did his work like it was a normal day. So, all around, this wound up being a very entertaining and lighthearted story, which I love to see.

Now, GMA has been involved in some big news and rumors. Earlier this year, there was speculation that GMA3 might get canceled , which turned out not to be true. That hour of the broadcast has made headlines over the years, too, as Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer’s iteration of it was axed , and then it faced drama when it became public knowledge that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were in a relationship .

These days, GMA is doing well. Well, except for the fact that George Stephanopoulos got stuck in an elevator. But have no fear, he’s fine, he made it to work, and he got some emails finished while he was waiting to be saved.