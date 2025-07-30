Anthony Mackie Provided An Update On Filming Avengers: Doomsday, And I Was Not Expecting It To Involve Sheep

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one consistently putting out new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in the mist of production across the pond. Anthony Mackie recently shared an update about filming including talk about... sheep?

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but since filming is underway that project has never felt more real. The cast of Doomsday is huge, and includes the return of of Mackie as Captain America. In an interview with ScreenRant he was asked if filming was almost done, to which he said:

No. Hell no. No, we are in the midst of it. I mean, it's such a big, moving set piece, and it's such a big story. The best part of shooting a Marvel movie is that it's always an ever-evolving canvas. There are those staple pieces, and then there are the pieces that circulate throughout the course of the shoot.

While he was careful not to actually reveal any critical information, this comment from Mackie will likely help buoy excitement for Doomsday. Exactly what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves is a total mystery, but there are entire teams of heroes that are expected to collide in the blockbuster. So who knows who Mackie's Sam Wilson gets to interact with?

The scale of this crossover eventis expected to be huge, so it makes sense that it'll take a long time to get in the can. Filming for Doomsday began back in April, and The Russo Brothers aren't filming two Avengers movies back to back this time. Instead, the first movie is getting its own shoot, followed by Secret Wars.

Later in that same interview, Anthony Mackie spoke more about what it's been like filming Doomsday in London. He offered:

So, we're in the midst of it, but it's going well. And London is very British, so that's a thing. A lot of sheep. Who knew there were so many sheep in London? There's a lot of sheep! It's crazy.

While plenty of Americans likely experience a culture shock when spending time at London, I didn't expect sheep to be what stuck out to Anthony Mackie the most. Also... did he somehow expect London to NOT be very British?

As previously mentioned, there are a ton of heroes expected to appear in Doomsday... even by Avengers standards. Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be appearing alongside the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. Exactly how this all comes together is a mystery to fans, but just about anything is possible with the multiverse at play.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if any sheep manage to sneak into the movie.