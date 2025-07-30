Why Diddy’s ‘Swingers’ Lifestyle Came Up When His Legal Team Argued For His Release Ahead Of Sentencing

Since the conclusion of his sex-trafficking trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs has remained behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Combs was denied bail by the presiding judge, Arun Subramanian, after he received a mixed verdict in his case. The 55-year-old rapper’s legal team expressed its disappointment with the decision to have him remain in prison. Now, Diddy’s lawyers are speaking out again, even mentioning his “swingers” lifestyle while making their case for his release.

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted on sex-trafficking and racketeering (RICO) charges. As it stands, the controversial mogul is set to be sentenced this coming October. His lawyers, however, are hoping to get him released sooner, based on the legal documents that were obtained by Fox News. Via the petition for release, the attorneys argue that his “swingers” lifestyle isn’t a substantial reason to keep him in prison:

This was a lifestyle, one that both Ms. Ventura and Jane chose. One they all – as grown adults – had a right to choose. Like many aspects of sex and intimacy, it was not without its complications, its bouts of jealousy, and, at times, its frustrations. But that is a hallmark of any serious romantic relationship, and that is what these were, serious, long-term romantic relationships.

Sean Combs and co.’s initial plea for his release was shot down after they proposed a bail package worth $1 million. They’re now proposing a $50 million package that would allow Combs to stay in his Miami-based mansion while awaiting sentencing. As part of that deal, the “Let’s Get It” artist would only be able to travel to the Southern District of Florida and to his legal meetings, which take place in the Southern District of New York. Diddy would also be able to be in airports for his trips, and he’d receive a passport as well.

As for the lawyers’ reasoning for Diddy to be released, the “swingers” argument has been brought up quite frequently. It was reported even before the trial began in May that lead attorney Marc Agnifilo and his colleagues were prepared to use that to make their case. This specifically came into play when the defense argued against the claim that Diddy sex-trafficked his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura (who testified) and a Jane Doe, who were claimed to be consenting adults. The latest appeal also includes the following thoughts:

There has literally never been a case like this one, where a person and his girlfriend arranged for adult men to have consensual sexual relations with the adult long-term girlfriend as part of a demonstrated ‘swingers’ lifestyle and has been prosecuted and incarcerated under the Mann Act.

Sean Combs’ attorneys are largely arguing that he’s in a “unique” position, and they believe he “should not be in jail for this conduct.” As mentioned above, that “conduct” reportedly included Combs hiring male escorts to perform sexual acts with Cassie Ventura. One former escort also spoke out amid the trial to back up graphic claims made by Ventura.

The court has yet to formally respond to the appeal made by Diddy’s team, as of this writing. Unless the judge is convinced of the “swingers” argument, the “Bad Boy for Life” performer will stay in the MDC, where he’s reportedly in proximity to Luigi Mangione and has minimal access to electronic devices. October 3 is the date that’s been set for his sentencing.