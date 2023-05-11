All 5 Kurt Russell Performances In John Carpenter Movies, Ranked

It’s always fascinated me when a director shows favoritism toward a specific actor. Now, that’s not to say that they go easy on the actor in question. No, no. It just means that when said director is developing a project, they might have a specific actor in mind, and they likely work very well with them.

Now, I’ve already covered Scorsese and his preference for Robert De Niro (with whom he has collaborated with nine times – nope, scratch that, make that 10 with the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon), and Leonardo DiCaprio (whom Scorsese has worked with five times – nope, make that six, as he's also in Killers of the Flower Moon). I’ve also covered Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, which is another famous duo, as they’ve worked together eight times.

Now, I want to cover Kurt Russell, who has appeared in five John Carpenter movies. It may not be the longest collaboration, but each performance is mega memorable, and I want to talk about them.

5. Elvis Presley - Elvis

Elvis was a TV movie that came out in 1979, which was one year after Carpenter’s super popular Halloween. It was also the first collaboration between Kurt Russell and John Carpenter, so it’s special for that alone. But, what also makes it unique is that Russell is a very good Elvis. The TV film is about Elvis getting ready to perform at a big concert, and his thoughts about his past leading up to this major moment.

I know a great many people now want to call Austin Butler the definitive Elvis after his megawatt performance in Baz Luhrmann’s recent movie, but honestly, Russell is probably the best version of the singer I've ever seen, as he just has it all. He’s got the charisma, the swagger, but also the sensitive side that comes packaged with the Elvis mystique.

Interestingly enough, since Russell has technically played Elvis twice, once in this movie, and also as an impersonator in 3000 Miles to Graceland, it’s a great comparison to see him play it straight in Elvis, and then to play it more over-the-top in the other movie. It just goes to show the depth and range that he has as an actor, and the talent that Carpenter has as a director. So, why is it at the bottom of this list then? Well, because Russell has just embodied better, more interesting characters for Carpenter, as you’re about to see.

4. Snake Plissken - Escape From L.A.

OK, so this one is a bit of a doozy. In 1996's Escape from L.A., which is a sequel to the cult-classic, Escape from New York, there's been a devastating earthquake that has splintered L.A. off from the rest of the country.

The president of the United States is an ultra conservative nut job who basically forces people under his will, and would you believe it? Good 'ol Snake Plissken somehow gets wrangled into an adventure after the president's daughter goes off with the man she loves, who just so happens to be a revolutionary who now has America's most powerful weapon in his possession.

The movie is…something else. I once ranked all of the Highlander films, and it was interesting to see the complete tonal shift that the second Highlander movie, The Quickening, had when compared to the excellent first movie, and we kind of get that here in Escape from L.A., since it's a big departure from the more serious tone of Escape from New York.

However, Snake is still as cool as ever in this film, and definitely not the problem. It's just the situations he's put in this time around are pretty ridiculous, like a game of basketball to the death, or surfing on a massive wave. Sure, the movie around Kurt Russell's Plissken is questionable (I still kind of love it, though), but the performance is still on point. Snake rules!

3. Snake Plissken - Escape From New York

In 1981's Escape from New York, which preceded Escape from L.A., we get convict Snake Plissken on a mission to rescue the president of the United States, who is trapped in Manhattan, which has been made into a prison city.

This is the same character, but this time, the scenario around him isn't as crazy. In this way, Plissken is just such a better performance from Russell since the things he has to contend with feel more grounded and less outlandish, which really changes everything.

As mentioned before, the star was never the problem in Escape from L.A. It was the story around him. Well, in Escape from New York, that isn't an issue, since it's a genuinely good movie, and Russell is great in it as the hard as nails Plissken. I said it before, and I'll say it again. Snake rules!

2. R.J. MacReady - The Thing

In this John Carpenter horror classic from 1982, a remote crew in Antarctica have to deal with a shape-shifting alien that can mimic other people and even animals, and the crew has to stop it before it kills them all.

Kurt Russell plays helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady in The Thing, and it's probably his most understated performance in a John Carpenter film ever. Here, we experience the fear and paranoia along with MacReady, who is both resourceful, but also completely out of his depth. It's a masterful performance, which is all the more impressive for not feeling like a performance at all.

1. Jack Burton - Big Trouble In Little China

Biased much? Maybe. 1986's Big Trouble in Little China is either my favorite movie of all time, or my second favorite movie, depending on the day (and in case you're wondering, the other movie vying for my love and affection is Apocalypse Now). I've discussed my love for it before, and it hits all the right buttons for me.

Essentially, it's a story about a truck driver (Russell) who gets ensnared in an adventure against an ancient magician who needs "a girl with green eyes" so that his curse can be lifted.

But, the reason why this will always be the quintessential Kurt Russell/John Carpenter collaboration is that the movie is a comedy, but Russell's character, Jack Burton, doesn't realize that he's the butt of the joke. It's an extremely difficult tightrope to cross, to be both cool, but also a gigantic dork, but the actor manages to pull it off with aplomb. Indeed!

Which Kurt Russell/John Carpenter collaboration is YOUR favorite? For more news on the actor and this director, be sure to swing by here often!