The Story Behind Zac Efron Injuring His Finger While Grabbing Dave Franco’s Crotch When They Were Filming Neighbors
Maybe they should have called for stunt hands?
Dave Franco is having a body horror moment on the 2025 movie schedule. As the twisted delights of Together are about to blow some minds, and empty some stomachs, the upcoming horror movie sees Franco and wife Allison Brie get pretty close. With a resume such as his, the Neighbors star probably has stories to tell on all sorts of on-set shenanigans, as seen in his story about how Zac Efron actually hurt himself during a crotch grabbing showdown in that 2014 comedy.
During an appearance on Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked for some clarification on a story where the High School Musical alum alleged he’d broken his hand while hilarious movie about college life. Dave Franco corrected the record swiftly, offering this explanation for what really happened:
If you have a Netflix subscription and suddenly see Neighbors in the top 10 movies being streamed on the platform, this could be one of the reasons why that result may be on display. Though if you’re curious why frat brothers Teddy (Zac Efron) and Pete (Dave Franco) are getting into such a form of combat, you’ll have to watch the film for yourself.
However, you can read Mr. Franco’s description of how this scene played out, as follows:
It’s a bit weird reading a description of this sort of thing, isn’t it? I mean it doesn't have the same shock value as, say, Dave Franco's surprisingly good Robert De Niro impression. Don’t worry, as there’s a YouTube clip from Neighbors (retitled Bad Neighbors in some territories) showing this handful of chaos in action:
Is it just me, or does the whole black light atmosphere add to the comedy going on here? I don’t know why, but it certainly doesn’t hurt when watching Zac Efron and Dave Franco busting each other’s balls for a laugh. Or at least, observing them go as hard as one can with a cup present in that setting.
Neighbors is currently streaming on Netflix, while Together presents bodily harm of a much graver sort starting on July 31st. Without having seen that new horror show myself, I fear the possibilities of one-upping this story with some grotesque material. So needless to say, I need to see this twisted romance at once!
