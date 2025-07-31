I Thought I'd Hate WWE: Unreal As A Wrestling Fan, But It Didn't Take Long For Me To Fall In Love With It

Ever since WWE: Unreal was announced, I've been on the fence about whether a show like this should even exist. As pumped as I was to use my Netflix subscription to get a look behind the curtain at some of the biggest events the company has had in the past year, it just felt like yet another opportunity to ruin the mystery of what has, previously, been such a secret business.

After watching the series and seeing the behind-the-scenes look at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 41, and more, I'm happy to say I actually loved it. It's unlike a lot of wrestling documentaries I've seen from the WWE, and I mean that in the best way possible.

WWE: Unreal Showed The "Real" Side Of Several Wrestlers, Unlike Past Reality Television

WWE: Unreal isn't the first time that the wrestling company has said it will show audiences the "real" lives of its superstars. I'm sure anyone who has tuned into Total Divas or Miz & Mrs can say that while there are bits of reality sprinkled in to past television shows for WWE, it still feels like everyone is performing. Case in point, the iconic treadmill scene in Miz & Mrs where Maryse lost her entire dress. Hell, even WWE LFG, as fun as it is, features people like Gunther and Undertaker putting on a show for the camera.

I was prepared for that going into Unreal, and was shocked to see just how stripped down the wrestlers were in front of the camera. To hear someone like Rhea Ripley, without a doubt the most protected woman on the roster, who thrives on looking tough, talk about her nerves and insecurities ahead of a match was jarring, but also welcoming to see as a fan.

It reminded me of when I was backstage for a press conference at WWE Fastlane in Indianapolis, and I ran into Dakota Kai. At the time, she was working as a heel for Damage CTRL, so I was used to her having a heel persona and being nasty in the ring. As she passed, she couldn't have been nicer, and even asked if I enjoyed the show, and I remember it felt so surreal. I expected it to break me, but I think it actually made me appreciate the work they do as performers in the ring so much more. I haven't had that feeling again until watching Unreal, and that feels like the biggest compliment that I could give it.

It Shows Just How Much Of Wrestling Is A "Work"

This may be something done by design, but it felt as though part of this docuseries was to dispel some of the popular rumors about the wrestling company that have developed within the past year. Rumors that have lived on via dirt sheets and reports from alleged insiders, like Charlotte Flair is disliked by a bulk of the WWE locker room, or that there's a big power struggle between Triple H and The Rock. I don't really get the impression that either of those is true based on what I saw, but then again, this is a product produced by the WWE. It's not like anyone was making this to "expose" any negative bits of the company.

Even then, there's so much that happens in the WWE that I realize is a "work." One moment that stuck out for me was when Jacob Fatu pushed a member of the audience in the middle of a match, and it turned out that person was a paid extra. At the time, that moment meant nothing to fans, and I don't think I ever heard anyone mention it. Subconsciously, though, I'm sure there were at least a few fans who saw Fatu push a fan and thought, "Wow, they can do that?"

Unreal dismisses the notion that this multibillion-dollar wrestling company is run like a carnival sideshow behind the scenes. Everything that happens is carefully curated, discussed, and executed with the full cooperation of everyone involved (usually, anyway). Even the f-bombs are cleared to run uncut in the Triple H era. That's not to say there isn't some reality that leaks out via the dirt sheets, but it would seem that much more of it is scripted than we'd believe.

It Shows Just How Difficult Professional Wrestling Is

I think every professional wrestler, at some point in their career, has the goal of performing in the WWE. I used to think that with the right amount of luck, charisma, and charm, that dream was attainable for anyone in the business. This series slapped that notion right out of me, because it showed just how exceptionally difficult being a talent for the WWE can be.

The first episode, highlighting the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix, proved that to me. Watching the match unfold between CM Punk and Seth Rollins and hearing all the audibles that were being called backstage during it to account for time was bonkers.

To see them cut entire sequences out of that match on the fly, and still put on one of the more memorable matches of the year so far, shows just what type of skill it takes to be a professional wrestler in the WWE. Of course, you're also looking at Punk and Rollins, who are two of the best in the world to ever be in the profession. Even so, it would appear there's so much more to being in the WWE than getting in the ring and having a match, and some talent understand that and end up in the positions they're in because they're up to the task.

All this to say, if you're someone who is a big wrestling fan and you're worried that WWE: Unreal will ruin your fandom in some way, I don't think it will. If anything, I think it informed me a lot more about the wrestling business, and just how hard these superstars work every day to ensure they're putting on the best performances possible for people around the world. It's impressive, and honestly, a bit wild they go to such lengths to make that happen.

Watch WWE: Unreal on Netflix right now, and of course, catch Monday Night Raw on the platform on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping we'll get some more episodes later this year recapping other big events, but we'll just have to wait and see if that's going to happen!