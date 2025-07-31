Rumors Swirled Taylor Swift Getting Roped Into Blake Lively's Justin Baldoni Narrative Halted Their Friendship, But Were There Problems Between Ryan Reynolds And Travis Kelce Beforehand?

Celebrity couples have a habit of making headlines, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know this all too well. So do their famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and lately there have been rumors bout these two pairs feuding. While most of the reports claimed this was about Swift being brought into Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, an insider alleges that Travis was never really a fan of Reynolds. Let's break it down.

For a while now, rumor swirled that Swift was distancing herself from Lively, especially after being named in legal documents related to the It Ends With Us lawsuits. But over on the substack of journalist Rob Shuter, another picture was painted, one where the pro athlete turned actor was always wary of Reynolds. As an anonymous source told him:

Travis always thought Ryan was more Hollywood than human. He finds him funny, sure. But real? Not even close.

Interesting. While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud paints them as besties, not everyone allegedly feels the same about the Deadpool icon. And if Travis Kelce wasn't sure about him, one can only imagine how having his girlfriend mentioned in legal documents related to a lawsuit that had millions of dollars at state further complicated things.

Back in April it was reported that Lively and Swift made up, but the ongoing rumors about their strained friendship haven't slowed. Later in the same report, Travis Kelce's alleged feelings about Reynolds was expanded upon, with an insider claiming:

He’s Team Taylor — not Team Red Carpet. And he’s not afraid to show it.

While Travis Kelce is a famous athlete who has been making waves in Hollywood, it sounds like he's more concerned with Taylor Swift than the fame machine itself. Of course, he has been walking carpets lately, and getting credit for his acting roles in projects like Grotesquerie and Happy Gilmore 2 (the latter of which is streaming with a Netflix subscription).

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Swift and Lively have been friends for years, but this ongoing discourse is yet another symptom of her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. After working together on It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl star sued his production and made a number of allegations about inappropriate behavior on set. He ended up countersuing Lively for defamation, and a long legal saga began.

Recently Baldoni's defamation lawsuit was thrown out, which was a legal battle for Lively. But a number of other celebrities were named in it, including Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift. But it remains to be seen how that situation continues to influence her career and personal life. The public is definitely interesting in Lively and Swift's friendship.

Blake Lively has some upcoming projects coming down the pipeline, and Travis Kelce can be seen in Happy Gilmore 2, which was part of the 2025 movie release list.