32 Of The Best Sitcoms In NBC History

NBC has been churning out some of the best sitcoms since the dawn of television. The Peacock Network's history of hit comedies is long, but the network really came into its own in the 1980s and 1990s when it dominated the ratings with shows like Cheers, Seinfeld, and Friends. This list is what I think are most of NBC's greatest shows, most of which aired in that magical era.

(Image credit: NBC)

Cheers

For 11 seasons in the '80s and '90s, millions tuned into Cheers to check in with their favorite barflies at the titular drinking establishment. A ratings hit right up until the end, Cheers played a big part in launching the careers of actors like Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Kelsey Grammer, Kirstie Alley, and John Ratzenberger.

(Image credit: NBC)

Night Court

Originally part of the "Must-See TV" Thursday Night lineup on NBC, Night Court had an incredible ensemble cast and sharp writing that made it one of the more irreverent shows on this list. The show ran for six seasons, starting in 1984, in its original run, and was brought back in 2023 for three more seasons. It also had a classic theme song that still slaps today.

(Image credit: Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions)

Friends

Without a doubt, one of the most enduringly popular shows from NBC is Friends. The show started with great fanfare in 1994, and its popularity only grew from there, until, after 10 seasons, when we all said goodbye to all our friends, the show had been #1 for multiple years. More than two decades since it ended, it's still a widely streamed show.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sanford And Son

The chemistry between Redd Foxx, who played Fred Sanford, and Demond Wilson, who played his son, Lamont, was the magic that made Sanford and Son an all-time classic. Running for six seasons in the mid-'70s, it proved popular long after it went off the air, running in syndication for many years after it ended on NBC.

(Image credit: NBC)

NewsRadio

I will always maintain that NewsRadio is the most under-appreciated sitcom in history. The show was brilliantly funny and had an all-star cast that was perfect for the show's witty writing. Not only did the late Phil Hartman shine, but there was Joe Rogan, Stephen Root, Dave Foley, and a whole slew of guest stars like David Cross, Patrick Warburton, and Lauren Graham.

(Image credit: NBC)

Frasier

It's said that no actor has played the same role for as many years as Kelsey Grammer has played the titular Frasier Crane. The role began on Cheers before moving to the spinoff. The show was revived in 2023 for two more seasons after 11 during its initial run.

(Image credit: NBC)

Parks And Recreation

NBC first found success in a mockumentary-style sitcom with The Office, and before long, they had a second hit in the same style with Parks and Recreation. The show's secret sauce was definitely in the chemistry between all the members of the ensemble cast, which included Amy Poehler and a bunch of actors whose careers would really blow up after the show, like Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, and Chris Pratt, among many others.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Taxi

Network sitcoms weren't always known for being at all subversive, even in the 1970s, but Taxi, which ran for five seasons in the late '70s and early '80s, bucked that trend with comedic actors like Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, and the late Andy Kaufman.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Will Smith was already a famous rapper when he landed a sitcom with NBC in 1990. What seemed like a stunt by the network by giving a rapper a show soon proved to be a stroke of genius, and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air became a monster hit, launching Smith's career into the stratosphere.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Office

Along with shows like Friends and Seinfeld, The Office is Hall of Fame of great sitcoms. Although it was based on Ricky Gervais' British show of the same name and even borrowed several jokes from the early episodes, it eventually surpassed the original in popularity both in the US and abroad. By the end of its nine-season run, it was one of the most beloved shows of all time. We're still quoting Michael Scott all the time.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Cosby Show

Of course, for a number of reasons that I'm not going to get into here, The Cosby Show's legacy has been tainted, and it's hard to watch reruns these days, but in its time, it was one of the all-time greats. It anchored Thursday nights on NBC for eight seasons in the eighties and early nineties and helped launch multiple shows on this list on account of its huge ratings.

(Image credit: Castle Rock Entertainment)

Seinfeld

Quite possibly the GOAT sitcom of all time, Seinfeld started slow, with disappointing ratings in its first season, but soon that all changed, and the show became one of the most-watched shows of all time. It's filled with plots we still discuss, and lines that have become part of the English lexicon.

(Image credit: NBC)

30 Rock

Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) never won an EGOT, but 30 Rock racked up Emmys during its seven-season run on NBC starting in 2008. Like a lot of shows on this list, it featured an outstanding ensemble cast that was headlined by Morgan, Tina Fey, and Alec Baldwin.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Golden Girls

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia came into our homes every week for seven seasons in the 1980s and brought joy to millions. It's a show that proved remarkably enduring, as it's still beloved today, even though the four wonderful actresses who played those great characters have all passed away.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Family Ties

Family Ties was a sitcom that wasn't afraid to tackle some major issues, but at its heart, it was a family sitcom that was pretty darn wholesome. It's certainly remembered these days for being the springboard that launched Michael J. Fox's career, but the whole cast was amazing, as were some of the guest stars, including Tom Hanks and River Phoenix.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Good Place

Like a lot of sitcoms in history, both on NBC and otherwise, The Good Place struggled to find a large audience, but the fans it does have really love the quirky show about the afterlife starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, along with others.

(Image credit: YouTube)

227

227, especially the early seasons, was a fantastic show that is maybe a little under-appreciated these days. While it wasn't the first sitcom to feature a Black middle-class family, that was still pretty rare, even in the 1980s.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

I Dream Of Jeannie

Barbara Eden, the genie in I Dream of Jeannie, started in Hollywood in the 1950s and has had a long career both before and after the show. It was this NBC sitcom that brought her the greatest acclaim and her biggest fame. Kids like me in the '80s were still watching the show, which originally aired for five seasons in the late '60s, in syndication.

(Image credit: NBC/ABC)

Diff'rent Strokes

For kids in the '80s, no show was more popular than Diff'rent Strokes, which anchored its successful Friday night lineup. Starring Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges as two brothers adopted by a rich guy on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the show provided endless laughs, and some of the craziest cameos of the era, including Mr. T and Nancy Reagan.

(Image credit: NBC)

Will & Grace

When Will & Grace first hit the airwaves in 1998, it became one of the pioneers of LGBTQ+ representation on television, and that will always make it important in TV history. However, it never would have lasted for seven seasons (plus four more in a revival) if it hadn't been completely hilarious.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mad About You

Helen Hunt and Paul Riser played newlyweds (at least in the beginning) on Mad About You, which was kind of a surprise smash hit in the 1990s. It won a ton of Emmys and was so beloved that it got a short revival in 2019, which got mixed reviews.

(Image credit: NBC)

Community

Like a lot of the best sitcoms, Community was never the ratings hit it should have been. The show's quirky humor wasn't for everyone, but those who "got" the writing loved the show. It constantly fought off being canceled by NBC, and internal squabbles also helped doom the show, but not before it ran for six seasons.

(Image credit: NBC)

A Different World

A show as wildly popular as The Cosby Show usually ends up spinning off multiple shows, but the only spinoff that came from Cosby was A Different World. The show saw Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) head off to college, where she met a ton of new friends, like the iconic Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison). Bonet left the show after one season, and A Different World proved it could stand on its own for five more seasons.

(Image credit: NBC)

Silver Spoons

If you were anything like me in the 1980s, at least half of the time, you were thinking of ways to convince your parents to get you a race car bed like Ricky has in Silver Spoons. I never sold them on that idea, nor did I find a way to sell them on having a train run through the living room like in the insane house I always wanted to explore on the show.

(Image credit: ABC)

Scrubs

Although it wasn't one of my personal favorites, I couldn't leave Scrubs off this list. I've watched episodes here and there over the years, and you can't help but see the endless memes that the show, which ran for nine seasons in the '00s. It helped launch Zach Braff's career, but it featured a great ensemble cast including Donald Faison, Dave Franco, and John C. McGinley.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Get Smart

One of the most enduring sitcoms of the 1960s has to be Get Smart. The spy show was unique at the time, as a sort of parody of James Bond with wacky gadgets and a bumbling superspy, Maxwell Smart (Don Adams). It also helped launch the career of Mel Brooks, who created the show.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Facts Of Life

Few people remember that The Facts Of Life was a spinoff of Diff'rent Strokes when Mrs. Garrett (Charlotte Rae) left the Drummonds to become a house mother at boarding school. That's because it was such a huge hit on its own.

(Image credit: NBC)

Just Shoot Me!

Just Shoot Me! is a perfect example of a show that constantly got moved around the TV schedule, but uniquely didn't suffer all that much in the ratings department because of that. Over its six seasons, it was moved all over the weekly schedule, but the show, led by David Spade, retained its audience as it did.

(Image credit: NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Adam Samberg was an established star on NBC from his days on Saturday Night Live, when he was rewarded with his own show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show was an instant hit, and that translated into nine very successful seasons for the cops at the fictional 99th precinct in Brooklyn, NY. Samberg wasn't alone in the fantastic cast, which also included Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, and the late Andre Braugher.

(Image credit: NBC)

3rd Rock From The Sun

John Lithgow has proven over his incredible career that he can play any character, from legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on The Crown to a wacky alien in 3rd Rock From The Sun. There really haven't been many sitcoms like 3rd Rock over the years, though, at its heart, it's a great fish-out-of-water story.

(Image credit: NBC)

Wings

Though it wasn't a direct spinoff of Cheers, Wings definitely existed in the same universe. Not only was it set in New England (Nantucket), but over the years, there were some crossover characters between the shows. Wings took off right away, as audiences loved the interactions between all the quirky characters at the regional airport where it was set.

(Image credit: NBC)

Gimme A Break!

Before Joey Lawrence found his greatest fame on another great NBC sitcom, Blossom, he played a character also named Joey, a foster child who joined in the third season of Gimme A Break!. The Nell Carter vehicle is one of those great sitcoms that made a huge impact at the time, but people hardly talk about it anymore. Still, like the others on this list, it was one of the best NBC offerings in its golden age of sitcoms in the '80s and '90s.